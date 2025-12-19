Alberta residents react to Skate Canada pulling competitions from province

We were recently out in Alberta asking people what they thought about Skate Canada pulling major figure skating competitions out of the province, and the reaction was strong.

Earlier this week, Skate Canada announced it would no longer host national or international figure skating events in Alberta. That information came directly from Skate Canada’s own official statement.

The organization said the decision was tied to Alberta’s new Fairness and Safety in Sport Act. The law governs participation in female sports, including rules around transgender athletes. Skate Canada said the legislation conflicted with its national standards for what it calls “safe and inclusive sport,” and that it could not host major competitions in Alberta while remaining aligned with those policies.

Skate Canada cancels Alberta events over female sports law



The Buffalo Roundtable calls for government funding to be stripped from Skate Canada after the figure skating governing body said it would no longer host national or international events in Alberta, citing the province's… — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 18, 2025

It is also important to clarify what the decision did and did not affect. The move applied only to national and international events. Alberta skaters are still able to train, compete locally, and take part in Skate Canada programming within the province. What Alberta lost were the high-profile competitions that bring national attention and tourism dollars.

Premier Danielle Smith called Skate Canada’s decision disgraceful and said the province expected an apology. Smith said her government’s Fairness and Safety in Sport Act was meant to protect fairness and safety for female athletes, and that enforcing provincial law should not result in Alberta losing major sporting events.