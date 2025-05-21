Slippery slope of Medical Assistance in Dying keeps sliding

Advocates have been pushing to expand Canada's assisted suicide program, known as Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID), for those suffering only from mental health issues and even to teenagers and children.

An image of a brochure, produced by The Evangelical Fellowship of Canada, warning of these harmful expansions went viral online after it was shared on social media by political commentator Jasmine Laine.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their thoughts on the potential expansion of Canada's shameful MAID program.

“We are at the bottom part of this slippery slope that those of us who were opposed to this in the beginning were talking about,” Lise said. In 2015, MAID was sold as a means to be “empathetic” to those suffering from painful terminal illnesses.

“And now we have the Canadian government debating whether mature minors can access MAID, we're debating whether people with mental illness can access MAID,” she continued. “All it took was 10 years.”

Sheila said Canada had moved at “warp speed” to become one of “the most extreme jurisdictions in the world.”

Initially, MAID was introduced as a way for those nearing the end of a battle against cancer or other illnesses, she explained, “but we have gone from that to people who have irremediable suffering — whatever that means.”

An example could be waiting 18 months for a surgery to address chronic knee pain, “or two weeks to have it remediated through Medical Assistance in Dying,” she said, noting MAID was the “only thing you can get in the health-care system quickly.”

The program's expansion into mental illness raises more issues.

“How do you determine if someone needs treatment for suicidality or help with their suicidality, i.e. to make it happen,” Sheila said. “The government can't figure it out. That's the only reason they delayed it.”