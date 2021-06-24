Small town (pop: 165) hotel hit with $15,000 in COVID fines

By Ezra Levant FIGHT THE FINES! Ordinary Canadians are being fined extortionate amounts for going outside while the prime minister visits cottage country. Can you help us fight this unreasonable infringement on our civil liberties? 2741 Donors

Christine Brown is the owner and operator of the Milden Hotel in Milden, Saskatchewan, population fewer than 200. When the provincial government threw restaurants and pubs into lockdown and forced business owners to make customers and employees wear masks, Christine refused. She said she wasn’t going to police her staff and friends. That wasn’t her job. Serving beers and burgers in her small town is.

Christine was standing up for human rights. And yet, she experienced immediate harassment and surveillance from authorities and health officials. She received a series of fines in excess of $15,000 and then she was slapped with a closure notice under the Orwellian “Re-open Saskatchewan Act.” Christine was named and shamed as a COVID non-compliant recidivist by the Saskatchewan government and the media, over and over again.

Christine stands to lose everything because of the business closure order and the expensive fines. And for what? Because she chose to mind her own business and not act as the nosy enforcement arm of the government in her own business, against her own staff and customers.

Rebel News has been supporting Christine's fight for her business through our largest civil liberties project to date, www.FightTheFines.com, where we put Canadians who've received a lockdown ticket, summons, or infraction in touch with top criminal and civil litigators at no cost to them to fight their lockdown tickets in court.

Christine is in real trouble and needs a team to help. Rebel News has connected Christine with Robert Hawkes from JSS Barristers in Calgary to fight the closure notice. Luke Coupal, from Caritas Law, is fighting her lockdown tickets.

If you'd like to help Christine as she stares down the Saskatchewan Health Authority, please donate www.FightTheFines.com. All your donations there now qualify for a charitable tax receipt through the registered Canadian charity The Democracy Fund.