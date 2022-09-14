Smart Cities: A Digital Dictatorship?

PETITION: No Pandemic Treaty The UN’s World Health Organization is trying to make governments follow its rules on how to respond to pandemics. But the China-controlled WHO covered up the true nature of the Covid-19 virus, and then prescribed an authoritarian response. Sovereign countries must be able to make decisions based on what is good for their own citizens, not for the WHO. We the undersigned demand our leaders not enter into any WHO coordinated pandemic treaty. 22,534 signatures

The elites are attempting to re-imagine cities as we know them. Whether it’s working to fight climate change through mass dietary and energy restructuring — or making city governance more “efficient” and “smart” by combining big data analytics, telehealth, geospatial tracking, psychological and physiological monitoring and individual resource usage tracking.

The result will transform our cities into concrete total digital surveillance regions. They call these areas, “smart cities.”

Smart cities are described by elite think tanks like the World Economic Forum as the next generation of urban living. Smart cities are also urban centres that will gather, analyse, organise, and make decisions using the digital information from millions of internet-connected sensors, devices, and objects.

From smart vehicles, water and electricity sensors to waste bin containers, to smart home security systems, to smart wearable devices like Fitbits, to smart phones, to internet connected home appliances like refrigerators and air conditioner units, to smart sensor embedded clothing.

All of these sensors and devices are and will be constantly emitting wireless data. It will be mined and fed to the authorities which is supposedly going to help run our cities more efficiently and more “sustainably”— giving the term urban planning a new, sinister meaning.

In Canada, Google tried and failed at making a smart city along Toronto’s waterfront. The high-tech project ended with resignations and privacy concerns.

Now, New York is reportedly leading the way in smart city technology.

“I think it’s a horrible idea,” one New-Yorker told me.

“If you’re collecting everyone's data regarding everything, the state can use your past actions against you in the future,” someone else said. “It’s essentially pre-crime.”

“With all of that data being collected on New Yorkers personal lives, the first thing I think of is social credit scores…it’s not good,” another resident told me.

Watch the report above to learn about smart city technology — where it’s been, where it’s going, and what New Yorkers think about it.