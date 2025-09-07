Smith backs homeowners who defend property against criminals

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith stated Saturday her government won't pursue homeowners defending their property, contrasting with Ontario's approach where Jeremy McDonald faces charges for similar actions.

“Will you have your Attorney General pledge not to prosecute homeowners who defend their homes?” Rebel News asked Smith. “That would be my intention,” she said, clarifying that her government has already done that.”

The Premier cited Edward Murray's case, where the Crown dropped prosecution due to no reasonable likelihood of conviction after he chose a jury trial.

Smith advocates for clearer federal laws supporting self-defense, asserting that juries wouldn't convict those defending themselves or their families from intruders.

“There isn't a jury in the country that will convict somebody if they're defending themselves and their families from an intruder,” she said.

WATCH: Rebel News’ @SheilaGunnReid presses Alberta Premier @ABDanielleSmith on whether she’ll have the attorney general guarantee that homeowners won’t be prosecuted for defending their families and property against intruders. pic.twitter.com/gRDV54VYAj — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 6, 2025

On August 29, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre proposed “Castle Law” legislation, prioritizing homeowners over criminals during home invasions.

"Based on the principle that your home is your castle, we're calling on the government to introduce and immediately pass the Stand on Guard law," Poilievre told reporters, suggesting Criminal Code amendments to section 34.2.

If passed, lethal force would be reasonable against an intruder who unlawfully enters a home and threatens its inhabitants' safety.

“You have one condition,” Poilievre said. “To protect yourself and your kids, it is wrong for the law, for the police, and for judges to apply a complicated, indecipherable legal doctrine against you when you were only doing what is right.”

.@PierrePoilievre tells Rebel News boss @EzraLevant it would be a "great idea" for Premier Ford to encourage provincial prosecutors to "stop going after law-abiding people who are defending their property." pic.twitter.com/H0GFss6lQw — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 29, 2025

The announcement follows an August 18 home invasion in Lindsay, Ontario, where Jeremy McDonald defended himself from an intruder who had a crossbow.

McDonald, 44, was charged with aggravated assault and other offences by Kawartha Lakes Police after he defended himself from the intruder, who was later hospitalized.

The charges against all parties in the Lindsay case have not been tested in court.

Some Lindsay residents advocate using "any force necessary" to defend property and family during a home invasion, despite legal limits on the use of force.

Doug Ford lashes out at the federal government over the spike in violent home invasions and says Canadians are being forced to defend themselves.



"I'd rather be judged by twelve than carried by six," he says. pic.twitter.com/tCymflA7oR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 2, 2025

Ontario Premier Doug Ford publicly backed the homeowner, but Crown prosecutors continue to pursue charges. This follows criticism of Canada's bail system for not deterring criminals.

On September 2, Ford lashed out at the federal government over the spike in violent home invasions, noting Canadians are being forced to defend themselves. "I'd rather be judged by twelve than carried by six," he said.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant sought clarification on the steps needed for Crown prosecutors to be more assertive on crime.

MP Larry Brock, a former Crown prosecutor, stated: “Crown prosecutors in every province, particularly in Ontario, maintain independence as long as they can justify that independence, they are still directed policy-wise by the Attorney General [Doug Downey].”

“Downey has that ability to perhaps direct crowns in light of what we are doing at a federal level to reflect upon the change in legislation we hope is about to come.”