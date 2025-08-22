Jeremy McDonald defended his apartment with a knife, lawyer says

Jeremy McDonald's attorney argues that his client's use of a kitchen knife, as outlined in newly released court documents, was a lawful act of self-defence.

The documents, made public today, reveal that 44-year-old McDonald faces criminal charges for injuring an intruder who reportedly broke into his home in the early hours of the morning.

McDonald, a tenant at an apartment on Kent Street, is named in a charge sheet filed Thursday by the Kawartha Lakes Police Service.

Court documents reveal McDonald faces aggravated assault and assault with a weapon charges for allegedly endangering the life of intruder Michael Kyle Breen, 41, as reported by the National Post.

McDonald's lawyer, Steven Norton, stated Thursday that his client maintains innocence, believing he acted within his rights to defend himself and his property. Norton expects McDonald to be "vindicated," emphasizing the right to feel safe and protect one's home and family.

While case details are scarce, a press release from the Kawartha Lakes Police suggested that the charges against the resident may be reasonable.

Police responded Monday morning to an altercation where the intruder in an apartment sustained life-threatening injuries. Breen was transported to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to a Toronto hospital.

McDonald received a September 25 court date in Lindsay. Breen, who was already wanted by police, was charged with weapon possession, break and enter, theft, mischief under $5,000, and probation non-compliance.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford commented Wednesday on the alleged intruder’s previous charges, repeating previous criticism that Canada’s bail system is not effectively deterring criminals.

The premier lamented the lack of protection for victims, telling reporters back in June that federal bail laws would likely put criminals back on the streets. He earlier proposed legislation to strengthen Ontario's bail system.

"Just imagine all the unfortunate people [who] don't have security," Ford told reporters June 17, noting current bail laws enable offenders to reoffend.

Some Lindsay residents advocate using "any force necessary" to defend property and family during a home invasion.

“Under Canadian law, individuals have the right to defend themselves and their property,” said Kawartha Lakes Police Chief Kirk Robertson. “However, it is important to understand that these rights are not unlimited in Canada.”

“The law requires that any defensive action be proportionate to the threat faced,” Robertson continues. “This means that while homeowners do have the right to protect themselves and their property, the use of force must be reasonable given the circumstances.”

The charges against all parties in the Lindsay case have not been tested in court.