BREAKING: Poilievre to table Castle Law legislation, putting homeowners first

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre proposed new “Castle Law” legislation Friday morning to prioritize homeowners over criminals during home invasions.

“Based on the principle that your home is your castle, we're calling on the government to introduce and immediately pass the Stand on Guard law,” Poilievre told reporters.

“It will amend section 34.2 of the Criminal Code, which right now says that you can defend yourself based on nine very complicated and vague conditions.”

If passed, the Conservative amendment would presume lethal force is reasonable against an intruder who unlawfully enters a home and threatens the safety of its inhabitants.

“You have one condition,” Poilievre clarified. “To protect yourself and your kids, it is wrong for the law, for the police, and for judges to apply a complicated, indecipherable legal doctrine against you when you were only doing what is right.”

Legislation follows an August 18 home invasion in Lindsay, Ontario, where Jeremy McDonald defended himself from an intruder who had a crossbow.

McDonald, 44, was charged with aggravated assault and other offences by Kawartha Lakes Police after he defended himself from the intruder, who was later hospitalized.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford supported the homeowner in the Lindsay case, stating that people should use "any force" to protect their families, noting the intruder's prior convictions and police record.

Ford then repeated previous criticism that Canada’s bail system is not effectively deterring criminals.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant sought clarification on the steps needed for Crown prosecutors to be more assertive on crime.

“Will you call on Doug Ford not to wait for Carney to reconvene parliament, but rather to issue a statement that there will be no more prosecutions of homeowners who defend their homes?”

Poilievre, not a Crown prosecutor, deferred the question to former Crown prosecutor MP Larry Brock. “Let's get it done. Let's put our country first.”

“Although Crown prosecutors in every province,” began MP Brock, “particularly in Ontario, maintain independence as long as they can justify that independence, they are still directed policy-wise by the Attorney General [Doug Downey],” he continued.

“Downey has that ability to perhaps direct crowns in light of what we are doing at a federal level to reflect upon the change in legislation we hope is about to come.”

Some Lindsay residents advocate using "any force necessary" to defend property and family during a home invasion, despite legal limits on the use of force.

For example, someone being pushed cannot retaliate with a baseball bat and claim self-defence.

Premier Ford began advocating for "castle law" after an attempted theft from his property months prior. He earlier proposed legislation to strengthen Ontario's bail system.

"Just imagine all the unfortunate people [who] don't have security," Ford told reporters June 17, noting current bail laws enable offenders to reoffend.

The charges against all parties in the Lindsay case have not been tested in court.