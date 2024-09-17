Social media giants block news story exposing sex guidebook for kids

Facebook and LinkedIn ban posts about a controversial children's book based on 'nudity and sexual activity' policies, despite the fully uncensored book aimed at children remaining on shelves across Australia.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 17, 2024
  • News
Social media giants block news story exposing sex guidebook for kids
Social media giants Facebook and LinkedIn have removed posts by Rebel News reporting on the controversial children's book 'Welcome to Sex', which has been shortlisted for the Prime Minister's Literary Award.

Both platforms claimed the post violated their community standards on nudity and sexual activity.

However, the book, aimed at children as young as eight, remains widely accessible in stores and libraries across Australia. Rebel News had posted a pixelated version of graphic illustrations from the book, which depicts detailed sexual acts.

Despite the pixelation of the thumbnail on the article, the post was bizarrely deemed too graphic for social media users of any age. Yet, the book itself, with uncensored sexual content in a guidebook format, is available for young children to read.

The censorship decision has raised questions about the inconsistency of platform policies. X, formerly Twitter, has not removed the post.

While Rebel News’ post showing a fraction of the book’s illustrations was taken down, the book itself, containing full uncensored images, has been widely distributed and promoted for children and was recently honoured as part of the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards.

Australia news LGBT Wokeness
