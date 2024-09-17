Social media giants block news story exposing sex guidebook for kids

Social media giants Facebook and LinkedIn have removed posts by Rebel News reporting on the controversial children's book 'Welcome to Sex', which has been shortlisted for the Prime Minister's Literary Award.

Both platforms claimed the post violated their community standards on nudity and sexual activity.

However, the book, aimed at children as young as eight, remains widely accessible in stores and libraries across Australia. Rebel News had posted a pixelated version of graphic illustrations from the book, which depicts detailed sexual acts.

A graphic sex book aimed at children as young as eight sparks controversy as it makes the shortlist for a major literary award.



MORE: https://t.co/VDkLLHSLJt pic.twitter.com/q7T72np5lj — Rebel News Australia (@RebelNews_AU) September 9, 2024

Despite the pixelation of the thumbnail on the article, the post was bizarrely deemed too graphic for social media users of any age. Yet, the book itself, with uncensored sexual content in a guidebook format, is available for young children to read.

The censorship decision has raised questions about the inconsistency of platform policies. X, formerly Twitter, has not removed the post.

Avi Yemini and David Limbrick clash over contentious 'Welcome To Sex' book. What do you think?



MORE: https://t.co/Nxmg5CoF5n pic.twitter.com/gvrtfVs6bC — Rebel News Australia (@RebelNews_AU) July 31, 2023

While Rebel News’ post showing a fraction of the book’s illustrations was taken down, the book itself, containing full uncensored images, has been widely distributed and promoted for children and was recently honoured as part of the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards.