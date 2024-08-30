Somalian migrant stabs German man in neck: 'I will kill you and your families'
Somali suspect arrested after altercation escalates to violence in another instance of migrant violence afflicting Germany.
In the small town of Waltershausen, Thuringia state, Germany, a 46-year-old man was stabbed in the neck outside a local supermarket. The alleged attacker, a 27-year-old Somali man, was arrested by police following the altercation.
The confrontation began around 5:30 p.m. when the suspect reportedly started coughing on customers inside the "Netto" discount supermarket and engaging in arguments with patrons. When asked to stop by the victim, the situation quickly escalated, Remix News reports.
According to witnesses, the suspect threatened the victim before stabbing him in the neck. The injured man managed to evade further attacks, and bystanders intervened to restrain the assailant. Despite the neck wound, the victim's injuries were described as minor.
Authorities responded with a significant police presence, deploying 30 officers to the scene. The suspect, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time, was taken into custody. He now faces charges including attempted manslaughter, violent disorder, and making threats.
A public prosecutor stated, "The accused reportedly said to the victim and other people, 'I will kill you and your families.' He is then said to have stabbed the victim in the neck with a knife and knowingly accepted his death." The suspect, who has prior convictions, could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.
This incident occurred just days before Thuringia's state elections, where the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is expected to receive significant support. Waltershausen, located 50 kilometers west of Erfurt, is considered an AfD stronghold.
The attack follows recent concerns about violent crimes involving foreign nationals in Germany, with government statistics from 2023 indicating an increase in such incidents.
- By David Menzies
Stand With David Menzies!
David Menzies is being intimidated, falsely arrested, and harassed in a repeated effort. It needs to stop and we're fighting back.Support our legal fight
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.