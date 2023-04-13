South Australia proposes smoking bans, tougher penalties
The government aims to curb youth smoking by targeting e-cigarettes and vapes in public spaces.
The South Australian government is set to ban the use of e-cigarettes and vapes in a range of public settings.
Proposed laws would make it illegal to use the products near schools, shopping centres, buildings, and children’s sporting grounds.
Tobacco vending machines will also be banned.
As well, the government will look to double penalties for the sale - or supply - of cigarettes to children.
Health Minister Chris Picton said the government was desperate to arrest the increase in young people smoking.
"Smoking is our biggest preventable killer and cause of disease and we need to do more to stop its devastating effects," he said.
"We make no apologies for seeking to introduce tougher bans and penalties particularly where children are impacted.
"Smoking has a tragic cost on human lives and is also a burden on our health system in delivering care for those affected."
The South Australia government has given the public until May 14 to comment on the laws before they will be enacted.
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.