South Australia proposes smoking bans, tougher penalties

The South Australian government is set to ban the use of e-cigarettes and vapes in a range of public settings.

Proposed laws would make it illegal to use the products near schools, shopping centres, buildings, and children’s sporting grounds.

Tobacco vending machines will also be banned.

As well, the government will look to double penalties for the sale - or supply - of cigarettes to children.

Health Minister Chris Picton said the government was desperate to arrest the increase in young people smoking.

"Smoking is our biggest preventable killer and cause of disease and we need to do more to stop its devastating effects," he said. "We make no apologies for seeking to introduce tougher bans and penalties particularly where children are impacted. "Smoking has a tragic cost on human lives and is also a burden on our health system in delivering care for those affected."

The South Australia government has given the public until May 14 to comment on the laws before they will be enacted.