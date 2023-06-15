Space Force general prioritizes ‘gender-affirming care’ over actual qualifications

Public Domain

During a recent Department of Defense (DoD) LGBTQ+ Pride event, Lt. Gen. DeAnna M. Burt from the United States Space Force made a statement that has sent ripples through the military community. She conceded that she would prioritize access to "gender-affirming care" over strict job qualifications while making officer appointments.

Burt brought attention to the numerous states that have passed laws prohibiting transgender surgeries, and in some cases, puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors.

She acknowledged that while job performance and qualifications typically drive her selection of officers, the safety and well-being of her troops and their families are paramount considerations.

“Transformational cultural change requires leadership from the top, and we do not have time to wait,” Burt stated. “Since January of this year, more than 400 anti-LGBTQ+ laws have been introduced at the state level. That number is rising and demonstrates a trend that could be dangerous for service members, their families, and the readiness of the force as a whole.”

“When I look at potential candidates, say for Squadron command, I strive to match the right person to the right job,” she stated.

“I consider their job performance and relevant experience first. However, I also look at their personal circumstances, and their family is also an important factor," added Burt. “If a good match for a job does not feel safe being themselves and performing at their highest potential at a given location, or if their family could be denied critical health care due to the laws in that state, I am compelled to consider a different candidate, perhaps less qualified”, the Daily Wire reported.

The @DeptofDefense "pride" event last week gets more bizarre with scrutiny.



Thread:



1. Here, LTG Burt openly admits she lets supposed concerns over "anti-LGBTQ+ laws in a state" about "healthcare" dictate personnel choices, even if it means choosing a less-qualified officer. pic.twitter.com/O5zc2yku9P — William Thibeau (@WilliamThibeau) June 14, 2023

These comments ignited a response from Space Force veteran Lt. Col Matt Lohmeier. Lohmeier was relieved of his command after expressing on a conservative podcast his concerns about Marxist influence in the U.S. military. He countered in a tweet, suggesting that Burt had been overtly political in her official capacity, the same accusation that led to his dismissal.

I was once fired from command in the @SpaceForceDoD for allegedly “being politically partisan while acting in an official capacity.” That allegation was totally false.



Lt Gen Burt here demonstrates what being politically partisan while acting in an official capacity really… https://t.co/cghkdMhsFn — Matt Lohmeier (@matthewlohmeier) June 14, 2023

Burt's stance implies a possible political inclination within the Defense Department, particularly the U.S. Space Force. Critics argue that it could negatively impact force readiness if access to transgender surgeries and hormones at a duty station is considered over an individual's suitability for a particular job.