Spirits remain high in Ottawa convoy protest on Thursday night

Police presence remains high in the nation's capital; however, the protest remains peaceful.

Rebel News has a team embedded in the Ottawa Freedom Convoy as the protest against vaccine mandates and coronavirus restrictions continues. Thousands of truckers and their supporters have descended on Ottawa in what Mayor Jim Watson calls an “occupation”.

To support our independent journalism and see all of our stories covering the convoy movement all across Canada, please visit www.ConvoyReports.com.

Ottawa police have been confiscating fuel being brought to the truckers and detaining those who are bringing supplies and other material supports into the protest.

The temperature on the first night the police began confiscating fuel was -15°C. A number of the demonstrators have been sleeping in the cabs of their trucks, and require the fuel to keep them warm.

Some protesters have begun walking with fuel cans everywhere to distract the police and poke fun at them.

The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity, has a street team of lawyers in Ottawa to help the protesters. To access that help, please visit www.TruckerLaw.ca. Donations to The Democracy Fund qualify for a charitable tax receipt.

