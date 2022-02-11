Spirits remain high in Ottawa convoy protest on Thursday night

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News has a team embedded in the Ottawa Freedom Convoy as the protest against vaccine mandates and coronavirus restrictions continues. Thousands of truckers and their supporters have descended on Ottawa in what Mayor Jim Watson calls an “occupation”.

Police presence remains high in the nation's capital; however, the protest remains peaceful.

We are seeing a lot unmarked police vans in downtown Ottawa. Haven't seen this many bunched together in the past 2 weeks while covering the truckers convoy.

Ottawa police have been confiscating fuel being brought to the truckers and detaining those who are bringing supplies and other material supports into the protest.

The temperature on the first night the police began confiscating fuel was -15°C. A number of the demonstrators have been sleeping in the cabs of their trucks, and require the fuel to keep them warm.

Some protesters have begun walking with fuel cans everywhere to distract the police and poke fun at them.

