Spirits remain high in Ottawa convoy protest on Thursday night
Police presence remains high in the nation's capital; however, the protest remains peaceful.
Rebel News has a team embedded in the Ottawa Freedom Convoy as the protest against vaccine mandates and coronavirus restrictions continues. Thousands of truckers and their supporters have descended on Ottawa in what Mayor Jim Watson calls an “occupation”.
Quick update on the ground here with @ThevoiceAlexa and @guillaum3roy just before midnight. #TruckersConvoy #FreedomConvoy2022 https://t.co/J4nDTQuNMZ pic.twitter.com/KxcOzIelbB— Mauricio (@_m2pacheco) February 11, 2022
LIVE IN OTTAWA!@RebelNewsOnline #Ottawa #Convoy2022 https://t.co/An1CQ04Fzo— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 11, 2022
An average day in downtown Ottawa!https://t.co/VfgKKYKzKr#TruckersConvoy2022 #FreedomConvoy2022 pic.twitter.com/wPB5VWCcwl— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 10, 2022
We are seeing a lot unmarked police vans in downtown Ottawa. Haven’t seen this many bunched together in the past 2 weeks while covering the truckers convoy. https://t.co/VfgKKYsYlR#FreedomTruckers #TruckerForFreedom2022 pic.twitter.com/OwDXYksVYW— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 10, 2022
Ottawa police have been confiscating fuel being brought to the truckers and detaining those who are bringing supplies and other material supports into the protest.
This is Jerry cans man ! 💀⛽@RebelNewsOnline #TruckersConvoy #FreedomConvoy2022 #TruckersForFreedom2022 pic.twitter.com/RlMrGBdQiA— Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) February 11, 2022
The temperature on the first night the police began confiscating fuel was -15°C. A number of the demonstrators have been sleeping in the cabs of their trucks, and require the fuel to keep them warm.
Some protesters have begun walking with fuel cans everywhere to distract the police and poke fun at them.
