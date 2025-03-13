SPONSOR | Help us endure — so we can fight back

A Message from NFA President Rick Igercich

In Response to the March 7, 2025, Prohibitions.

The Liberal government, hand in hand with the RCMP and a Canadian industry group, has once again escalated its attack on responsible firearms ownership. On March 7, 179 more models were added to the growing list of prohibited firearms—part of a calculated effort to strip Canadians of their legally owned property. From modern sporting rifles to priceless antiques, you can see the new list by clickin g here .

This isn't about public safety. It's about political ideology . It's about systematically choking out hunters, sport shooters, and collectors while using financial attrition to crush businesses, dealers, and industry professionals.

Since the sweeping bans of the 2020 Order in Council, we've seen family-run shops shut down, livelihoods destroyed, and law-abiding citizens turned into criminals overnight.

We need to STOP them NOW .

After leading the initial court challenge against the Order in Council by legally representing and funding Parker and K.K.S Tactical, we faced a tough decision when the Liberals, with support from the NDP, passed Bill C-21, solidifying many OIC provisions into law. After consulting legal experts, it was clear continuing the court case was no longer viable. As a result, we shifted our focus to fighting Bill C-21 directly, redirecting our efforts toward legislative challenges rather than a legal battle with limited prospects.

What the NFA Is Doing to Fight Back

We led the charge in parliamentary committee hearings on C-21, helping to derail the now-infamous "G Amendments" and throwing countless wrenches into the government's plans. We made ourselves available to many of the witnesses, and we even appeared before the committee to make a statement, with far-reaching results:

We launched 'Save Firearms'—the first initiative of its kind in Canada—allowing legal storage of newly prohibited firearms to prevent their destruction while we work toward a political solution. Firearms are being saved right now under this program. You can learn more about this initiative here .

We provide legal resources and case law to lawyers nationwide to help fight back against unjust enforcement. Canadian firearms owners can contact us anytime for legal advice, whether they are a member or not at [email protected] .

We are Canada's most active political firearms lobby, with our representatives meeting more MPs than all other groups combined—ensuring that decision-makers understand why these laws must be reversed. Our record speaks for itself and can be reviewed here .

We work with any organization willing to fight, including efforts like the Alberta Black Hats campaign in 2024, which successfully pushed for pro-firearms amendments to Alberta's Bill of Rights.

We run aggressive media campaigns online and in print, ensuring that Canadians see through the government's misinformation. Links to our social media content are shown here .

For nearly a decade, we have been politically outnumbered—yet not one civilian-owned OIC rifle has been confiscated under the government's so-called 'buyback' program. That was no accident. We forced them to change tactics.

Endure today. Fight for tomorrow .

We don't ask for help lightly. But the reality is, we can't win this fight alone.

With an election on the horizon, we must stand strong, organized, and ready to hold the next government accountable.

Stand with us — defend your rights .

This is your fight. This is our fight .

Together, we will not be silenced.

Join or donate today !

Rick Igercich, National President & CEO

This article was brought to you through a partnership with Canada's National Firearms Association (NFA). The NFA advocates for all safe firearms activities, including the right of self-defence, firearms education, freedom and justice for Canada's firearms community, and legislative change to protect the right to own and use firearms. Learn more and become a member today at NFA.ca.