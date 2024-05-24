SPONSOR | Red Deer: Recent veterans will deliver essential information for Canadians

By David Menzies Stand With David Menzies! David Menzies is being intimidated, falsely arrested, and harassed in a repeated effort. It needs to stop and we're fighting back. Support our legal fight E-transfer (Canada):

On June 15, Canadians for Truth, in collaboration with Veterans For Freedom, is coming to Legacy Place in Red Deer, Alberta, to present 'Veterans for Freedom: From Service to Solutions,' featuring insights from Canada's military veterans.

This event offers a unique opportunity to connect with recent veterans who will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the issues shaping Canada's future. It will feature six dynamic presentations by esteemed veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Tickets are $75, but for a LIMITED TIME, you can get two tickets for just $99 by using promocode V4F at checkout.

Listening sessions / Q&A opportunities are available throughout the day

Jeff Evely — Unrestricted Warfare

A comprehensive analysis empowering Canadians with knowledge to safeguard democracy against modern threats. Daryl Smith — Lost and Found: A Special Forces Soldier’s Road to Redemption

A touching journey from Special Forces to redemption through faith. Catherine Christensen — Broken Covenant: The CAF under General Wayne Eyre

Examining the dangers of military leadership above the law and its historical implications. Tom Quiggin — Trudeau, Globalism and the Post-National State

Analyzing the erosion of Canadian sovereignty and its implications for democracy. Andrew MacGillivray — Localism Defeats Globalism

Building resilient local communities amidst global challenges. Stewart Staudinger — Selection and Maintenance of the Aim

Exploring the key actions for societal restoration and management, drawing parallels from military campaign planning. Break — 5:30 p.m. | Food included with ticket purchase (sandwiches and beverages)





FIRE & ICE featuring former NHL star Theo Fleury and Conservative leadership contender Joseph Bourgault

The Managed Decline of the Canadian Armed Forces

This full-day event features speeches, networking opportunities, food and refreshments, and a special evening presentation of Fire & Ice with NHL legend Theo Fleury and Canadian business leader Joseph Bourgault.

Visit www.CanadiansForTruth.ca/events to secure your seat.

Don’t miss your chance to hear from inspiring veterans, connect with like-minded individuals, and discover what you can do to make a difference.

And make sure to take advantage of this special limited-time offer to get two tickets for $99. Bring your friends and family!

To learn more and to get your tickets to this unforgettable event, go to www.CanadiansForTruth.ca/events right now.

Seize this opportunity to hear directly from our veterans, whose sacrifices, experiences, and commitment to service provide invaluable perspectives that enrich our understanding of the challenges facing our country.

Get your tickets today!