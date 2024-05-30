SPONSOR | Spike Protein: Vax vs. Virus?

By The Wellness Company Spike Support SPONSORED: Help protect you and your family against the effects of COVID, vaccines, and shedding with the revolutionary Spike Support Formula. Buy Now!

One of the most confusing aspects of the pandemic, outside of the masking rules in restaurants, was the role of spike protein — both in the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the vaccine itself. The spike protein is a structural protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that facilitates the virus's entry into human cells by binding to the ACE2 receptor, which is how the virus can infect and replicate within the host.

Spike Protein in Vaccines vs. Viral Infection

COVID-19 vaccines, particularly mRNA vaccines, like those developed by Pfizer and Moderna, operate by instructing cells to produce a piece of the spike protein. This triggers the immune system to recognize and fight the virus if the body is exposed to it in the future.

However, there are concerns about the potential for the spike protein produced by vaccines to cause harm.

Both the COVID-19 virus and vaccines that use spike protein for immune response can cause organ damage. Specific concerns include vaccine-induced myocarditis, a condition not directly associated with viral infection itself. Mechanism of Action: The spike protein interacts with the ACE2 receptor, which is present in various tissues throughout the body, including the gut, blood vessels, heart, brain, kidneys, and lungs. This widespread distribution of ACE2 receptors explains why damage from the spike protein can affect multiple organ systems.





What Can You Do?

Dr. Peter McCullough has long advocated that we rid our bodies of potentially harmful spike proteins. In fact, he has created a protocol designed to do exactly that. McCullough has identified nattokinase as a key component in combating the effects of the spike protein. He claims that nattokinase, an enzyme produced by fermenting soybeans, can degrade substances in the blood like fibrinogen and cytokines, which many believe aid in clot formation and inflammation.

Detoxify for Better Health

Dr. McCullough’s Base Spike Detox Trio contains nattokinase and represents a pioneering approach to detoxification from the effects of spike proteins. In addition to nattokinase, this detox bundle consists of two other potent components: bromelain, and turmeric extract, both selected for their unique properties that support health and wellness.

As we’ve already discussed, nattokinase is known for its fibrinolytic and anti-clotting effects. Bromelain acts as a natural antiviral, potentially preventing the attachment of spike proteins to cells and promoting their degradation, while also offering anticoagulant benefits. Turmeric, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, works to neutralize harmful free radicals.

Together, these all-natural, non-GMO, scientifically-supported ingredients form the Ultimate Detox Bundle, highly recommended by HealthConsumer and researched extensively by Dr. McCullough. This bundle represents a crucial step towards prioritizing well-being in today's health landscape.

