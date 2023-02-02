Northern Indigenous Communities Irate Over Liberal Gun Ban

By National Firearms Association National Firearms Association The NFA advocates for all safe firearms activities, including the right of self-defence, firearms education, freedom and justice for Canada's firearms community, and legislative change to protect the right to own and use firearms. Join the NFA

The angry outcry from First Nations and other northern Canadians in response to Bill C-21 demonstrates clearly that Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are out of touch with everyone in Canada when it comes to firearms. Last month, during his visit to the Yukon, Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino got an earful from local gun owners over the Liberals' latest gun ban.

Among his critics were Indigenous hunters and trappers who scoffed at the idea of banning firearms they rely on to put food on the table and protect themselves and their families against wildlife. Former RCMP officer and "Order of the Yukon" recipient Bill Klassen also told Mendicino he would "purposely indulge in civil disobedience" if the bill passes.

Bill C-21 is an assault on the rights and freedoms of all Canadians. Those who own and use firearms daily as part of their basic existence understand, in no uncertain terms, that Justin and the Liberals hold them in the same contempt they hold everyone who celebrates the Canadian right and cultural tradition of firearms ownership.

Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast have risen to oppose the Liberal agenda on guns. Canadians reject the confiscations and the attacks on their rights and property. They will not be treated like common criminals while liberal soft-on-crime policies wreak havoc on the streets and communities of Canada.

Unfortunately, the next federal government will have to address all of this. The Liberals will never give up their civil disarmament agenda.

Canada's national firearms association stands fast against the Liberal onslaught against rights. Freedoms and property. The National Firearms Association believes that First Nations and those in the north represent the very essence of what this country was founded on and what it continues to be in the 21st century.

This is Canada, and the Liberals' un-Canadian attacks on our rights and freedoms will no longer be tolerated.

Canada's National Firearms Association: Freedom, Safety, Responsibility.

This article was brought to you through a partnership with Canada's National Firearms Association (NFA). The NFA advocates for all safe firearms activities, including the right of self-defence, firearms education, freedom and justice for Canada's firearms community, and legislative change to protect the right to own and use firearms. Learn more and become a member today at NFA.ca.