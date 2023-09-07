SPONSORED | How to Get Around Trudeau's Government Censorship with A VPN

By Ezra Levant PROTECT YOUR ACCESS Make sure you can keep getting the other side of the story with this exclusive offer from our partners at PIA VPN. Take Action

Is this the beginning of the end for Internet freedom in Canada?

Canada’s C-18 Bill has caused tech giant Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to quit publishing Canadian news to avoid paying every time they show links to Canadian news outlets or display any of their content.

But Bill C-18 isn’t the only law limiting online freedoms for Canadians.

Earlier this year the Canadian government passed Bill C-11 to allow the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications (CRTC) to regulate streaming platforms and force them to promote Canadian content. This power also extends to YouTube, TikTok, and Spotify. It won’t be long before more companies follow Meta’s lead.

Get 83% off on Private Internet Access VPN to protect your privacy and continue accessing our news on Facebook and Instagram.



Redeem offer: https://t.co/gXeRtPdjfD pic.twitter.com/EpMPzsCdgL — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 30, 2023

Bills C-11 and C-18 give the Canadian government massive control over the type of online content citizens can view. The amount of control given to the CRTC regarding online news, streaming services, and media platforms deprives Canadians of non-biased news and media sources.

But you don’t have to lose access to your favourite content or news outlets. Rebel News has partnered with PIA VPN to help you get around censorship and give back your freedom to choose what content you want to watch.

What Is A VPN?

VPNs provide strong encryption and tunnel your traffic through their secure servers to mask your data and hide your true location with a new IP address. PIA helps you avoid online censorship in Canada and worldwide, so you can still access your favourite news and media free of restrictions.

The best part? You not only get a fantastic deal via our partnership with PIA, but you can install it on all your compatible devices. Plus, PIA has a strict No Logs policy. That means the VPN never spies on or keeps track of what you do while you're connected to their servers. Even if the Canadian government subpoenaed them for your information, PIA would have nothing to hand over.

How to Use PIA VPN to Get Around Censorship Step 1: Download PIA VPN and install it to your device. (Rebel News has partnered with PIA to allow you to get a VPN subscription for 83% off — plus four months free.) Step 2: Connect to a server in one of 80+ countries worldwide. Step 3: Access your favorite content online anytime free of censorship.

Get PIA VPN and Avoid Censorship

Don’t let the Canadian government, or anyone else, determine where you get your news or what online content you can view. Take back your internet freedom and avoid government censorship with PIA VPN.