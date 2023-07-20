SPONSORED: Your Sperm Count is being hijacked: How Deadly Spike Proteins are impacting male health

By The Wellness Company Spike Support SPONSORED: Help protect you and your family against the effects of COVID, vaccines, and shedding with the revolutionary Spike Support Formula. Buy Now!

The legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic and the widespread use of experimental vaccines continue to wreak havoc on the health of everyone on the planet, but now, there is frightening new data that suggests men are even more at risk.

A review of studies recently published in the Journal of Endocrinological Investigation notes that:

“…male patients developed more complications and had mortality rates ~ 77% higher than those of female patients. The extensive expression of the SARS-CoV-2 receptor and related proteins in the male reproductive tract and the association of serum testosterone levels with viral entry and infection have brought attention to COVID-19’s effects on male fertility.”

It is not just higher rates of complications and mortality that should be concerning men, the same review notes higher rates of male infertility and lower testosterone levels.

These findings are consistent with a recent study that notes that the angiotensin-converting enzyme-2 receptor (ACE2), abundant in testicular tissue, acts as the receptor for spike protein, through which the virus gains entry into the host cells. It is the spike protein which can lead to multi-organ damage.

Dr. Peter McCullough, among Americas greatest experts on COVID-19, remarked, “These studies showing the impact of spike protein on men are troubling to say the least and should continue to be followed closely. Spike protein continues to have long-lasting negative effects on a wide variety of biological processes.”

Fortunately, there is a way you can protect yourself against dangerous spike proteins.

According Dr. Peter McCullough, the best-known defense against spike protein is a daily dose of over-the-counter nattokinase:

“Nattokinase is an enzyme is produced by fermenting soybeans with bacteria Bacillus subtilis var. natto and has been available as an oral supplement. It degrades fibrinogen, factor VII, cytokines, and factor VIII and has been studied for its cardiovascular benefits. Out of all the available therapies I have used in my practice and among all the proposed detoxification agents, I believe nattokinase and related peptides hold the greatest promise for patients at this time.”

If you or someone you love would like to try nattokinase, The Wellness Company’s “Spike Support Formula” contains nattokinase plus other extracts and is designed by Dr. Peter McCullough and his team.

In The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula you will find:

Nattokinase (enzyme shown to dissolve spike protein)

Selenium (aids in helping the body repair itself and recover)

Dandelion root (may prevent spike protein from binding to cells)

Black sativa extract (may facilitate cellular repair)

Green tea extract (provides added defenses at the cellular level through scavenging for free radicals)

Irish sea moss (could help rebuild damaged tissue and muscle)

Here is Dr. McCullough discussing how nattokinase works in attacking the dangerous spike protein:

And here is what people are saying about The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula:

“I saw Dr. McCullough talk about the product and decided to give it a try. A month and a half later, I feel sooo much better. I also have recommended the product to family members to help them detox from the painful side effects of the vaccine.” “I feel like I have had brain fog for the past 18 months and after taking this supplement noticed the fog lifting finally. I plan to buy more for myself and now a friend suffering from heart issues.” “I am grateful for the Wellness Company and for you coming out with this spike protein vitamins. I am a big believer in natural healing and not pharmaceutical drugs. Thank you for doing what is right and for speaking truth in a world that is so dark.”

According to The Wellness Company, purchasing all the components of the Spike Support Formula would be over $100 — you can save 36% with the unique formulation in The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula.

Click here to order the Spike Support Formula today!

References:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36917421/