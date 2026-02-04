Sport fishing on the chopping block as Ottawa rewrites salmon rules

Fishing advocates in B.C. warn the Department of Fisheries and Oceans' proposed salmon allocation policy changes could hand control to commercial operations and First Nations while cutting out a $1.27 billion recreational industry in the province.

Drea Humphrey
  |   February 04, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Canada’s sport and recreational fishing industry is facing what many fear could be the end, as the federal government considers sweeping changes to how salmon are allocated across the country.

Proposed reforms to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ (DFO) Salmon Allocation Policy (SAP) could alter who gets to control access, effectively shutting sport and recreational fishers out of having a meaningful say while increasing the control of commercial operators and First Nations.

In British Columbia alone, the sport fishing industry is valued at roughly $1.27 billion and supports thousands of jobs tied directly to tourism, guiding, hospitality and coastal communities.

Those concerns recently boiled over at a town hall in Duncan, B.C., where more than 1,000 people including fishing advocates and several MPs, gathered to voice alarm over what the proposed policy could mean for their livelihoods.

In this interview, we interviewed B.C. Fishing Association (BCFA) president Mark Roberts, who says the impact could be devastating for the province.

“Our tourism industry is going to be taken out by 1.3 billion dollars,” Roberts warns.

Roberts also discussed some of the backlash recreational fishing advocates are receiving from groups such as the First Nations Leadership Council and Island Marine Aquatic Group who have dismissed concerns re the proposed allegation as rooted in “misinformation, racism and hate.”

The same groups have further urged government to focus instead on aligning with their commitments to the United Nations aspirational framework on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

“We just want a proper fair shake at the sport industry, and we just want businesses to do well,” said Roberts, rejecting the sensational allegations of racism.

As Ottawa considers moving forward with potential changes, the B.C. Fishing Association and other advocates say they are not backing down, and are continuing to organize and share new ways for Canadians to stand with them in the fight to protect sport fishing rights.

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

