Stacey Abrams' brother-in-law arrested for assaulting teen in Tampa hotel
Jimmie Gardner faces multiple charges, including human trafficking, lewd and lascivious touching of certain minors, and battery, Fox 13 reports.
Stacey Abram's brother-in-law, Jimmie Gardner, 57, was taken into custody last Friday morning following allegations of an attack on a 16-year-old girl who declined his sexual advances.
This incident occurred at the Renaissance Hotel at International Plaza, as confirmed by Tampa Police Department (TPD).
The young girl reported to the authorities that she had originally consented to perform sexual acts for money but then chose to withdraw her consent. This led to a heated exchange with Gardner. The altercation turned physical when Gardner allegedly choked her, impeding her breathing.
After the confrontation, Gardner reportedly left the hotel room, and the girl contacted 911. Though Gardener had departed the scene before the arrival of the police, the authorities did locate the victim.
Gardner faces multiple charges, including human trafficking, lewd and lascivious touching of certain minors, and battery, Fox 13 reports.
The State Attorney's Office highlighted that Gardener, a former Chicago Cubs draftee in 1984, was previously convicted in 1987 for the sexual assault of two women in West Virginia. However, in a significant turn of events, Gardener was exonerated in 2016, 27 years post-conviction.
Gardner, post-release, wed Georgia Federal Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner in 2018. He is also the brother-in-law of Stacey Abrams, the former candidate for Georgia's governor.
Currently residing in Georgia, Gardner works as a motivational speaker and a coach in emotional intelligence, primarily focusing on students and previously incarcerated individuals.
State Attorney Suzy Lopez emphasized the gravity of the charges and the commitment to prosecute the case with the due diligence it deserves. "Everyone is entitled to the presumption of innocence," she stated.
Gardner is being held at Hillsborough County jail without bond. He is slated for an initial court appearance in Tampa on Saturday.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.