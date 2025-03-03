StatsCan data shows Canadians' standard of living continues to plummet under Trudeau Liberals

Canadians' standard of living continues to freefall under the Trudeau Liberals, as newly-released economic data for 2024 once again shows a declining GDP per capita.

As a widely accepted measure for countries' standard of living, GDP per capita measures economic output per person, adjusted for inflation.

In 2024, Canada's GDP per capita fell by 1.4%, which follows a previous decline of 1.3% in 2023.

As reported in the Toronto Sun, real GDP per capita since Trudeau became prime minister has increased by just 1.9%, while the U.S. has increased its GDP per capita by 14.7% during that same time period.

Business leaders and financial experts have sounded the alarm, with Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers previously referring to the dire situation as a “break the glass" emergency.

While the Trudeau Liberals have presided over an unprecedented surge in immigration into Canada, the open border policies have not resulted in an increase to the standard of living for Canadians.

To the contrary, University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe has estimated that in 2024, the gap between Americans' GDP per capita and Canadians was over $20,000.

Tome estimates that the gap in GDP per capita will only continue to increase, with the U.S. on pace to produce nearly 50% more per person than Canada.

“Let that sink in for a moment. The U.S. is on track to produce nearly 50% more per person than Canada will. This stunning divergence is unprecedented in modern history,” he previously noted.

Trudeau finally conceded that immigration targets have been too high in October of 2024, pledging to reduce targets by hundreds of thousands over the next three years.