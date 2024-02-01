Stay of execution: Euthanasia expansion for mentally ill delayed until 2027

The Canadian Press / Christinne Muschi

The so-called Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program was set to be extended to include those whose sole underlying condition is mental illness in 2024.

Recall the Liberals have obtained several extensions from the Quebec Superior Court in order to introduce a law allowing "MAID" for mental illness.



No way a Court will give a 3-year extension. If not, MAID for mental illness will soon be legal in Quebec.https://t.co/Sbamm1aAoZ — Ryan O'Connor (@rpoconnor) February 1, 2024

Following the finding of a special joint parliamentary committee which recommended postponing the inclusion of mentally ill people into the MAID program earlier this week, Liberal Health Minister Mark Holland admitted the healthcare system wasn't prepared for the new policy.

'The system's not ready': Health Minister Mark Holland gets grilled by reporters as the Trudeau government delays expanding the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program to those suffering solely from mental health issues.https://t.co/Zs4Fyf8jXt pic.twitter.com/rV8DycW7vo — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 30, 2024

The delay in the expansion will be the second in as many years.

A special parliamentary committee released a report urging Ottawa to park the breaks on expanding assisted suicide legislation to include mental illness. https://t.co/pt4qqa8Plk — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 30, 2024

Currently, MAID can be accessed by those with chronic conditions which cause physical or psychological suffering

Angelina Ireland of Delta Hospice Society describes the Medical assistance in dying program (MAID), as a "predatory regime against the Canadian people."https://t.co/TlhyHul70J pic.twitter.com/1IlDvrWQ89 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 27, 2024

