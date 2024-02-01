Stay of execution: Euthanasia expansion for mentally ill delayed until 2027

Canadian government delays controversial inclusion of mental illness in MAID program amid healthcare 'system unpreparedness'.

The Canadian Press / Christinne Muschi
The so-called Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program was set to be extended to include those whose sole underlying condition is mental illness in 2024.

Following the finding of a special joint parliamentary committee which recommended postponing the inclusion of mentally ill people into the MAID program earlier this week, Liberal Health Minister Mark Holland admitted the healthcare system wasn't prepared for the new policy.

The delay in the expansion will be the second in as many years.

Currently, MAID can be accessed by those with chronic conditions which cause physical or psychological suffering

