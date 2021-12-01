(WATCH) Why Does Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Let China Push Canada Around?

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

The Chinese government has sent a warning to the city of Vancouver regarding their relationship with Taiwan. It seems that China continues to get a free pass in pushing the world around. Why will no one stand up to China? And, are we heading for a Third world War?

David Mulroney is a former ambassador to China, he joins Stephen LeDrew to discuss this for Three Minutes.