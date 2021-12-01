(WATCH) Why Does Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Let China Push Canada Around?

David Mulroney is a former ambassador to China.

  • Rebel Wire
  • December 01, 2021

Remove Ads

The Chinese government has sent a warning to the city of Vancouver regarding their relationship with Taiwan. It seems that China continues to get a free pass in pushing the world around. Why will no one stand up to China? And, are we heading for a Third world War?

David Mulroney is a former ambassador to China, he joins Stephen LeDrew to discuss this for Three Minutes.

China Canada Vancouver Taiwan
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Fight Vaccine Passports
  • By Ezra Levant

Fight Vaccine Passports

A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!

Learn More

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.