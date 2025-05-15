Steven Guilbeault suggests Liberals won't support new pipeline any time soon

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Steven Guilbeault's comments suggesting Liberals will not be supporting the construction of a new oil pipeline.

Guilbeault, who was recently named the 'Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture' in Mark Carney's cabinet, said that Canada should "maximize the use of existing infrastructure," claiming the Trans Mountain Pipeline is currently only being used at about 40% capacity.

A reporter asked the former environment minister about Premier Smith's concern that his anti-pipeline approach will continue under the Carney Liberals.

Climate radical Steven Guilbeault reacts to Premier Danielle Smith's call for him to resign and what signal PM Mark Carney is sending by keeping him in cabinet to head the Department of Canadian Heritage. pic.twitter.com/GL39QJY1qR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 14, 2025

"As far as I know, there are no investors right now, there are no companies saying that they want to build an east-west pipeline," Guilbeault said in part.

Guilbeault continued to brush off concerns from Premier Smith that Carney's new cabinet is too closely aligned with his 'net zero' emissions aspirations.

"I think we will have to agree to disagree with Premier Smith. We think that protecting the environment [and] fighting climate change is important," he said.

"Lots of Canadians believe that as well, it was a central element of our platform and we will make good on our commitments," added Guilbeault.

Trudeau's former environment minister continues to face fierce backlash from Conservatives who say his anti-pipeline ideology is harming Alberta's economy.