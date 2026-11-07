WATCH: "Stolen land" hypocrite came here as a refugee and can't explain why he stays

Last week I brought you the story of a commentator who was surrounded and abused by the so-called anti-racist mob outside the State Library after they mistook him for my cameraman. On Sunday, at the counter-rally, I caught up with some of the people who were there that day, and this time things went very differently thanks to my 10 bodyguards.

WATCH: Leftists ATTACK Asian man after MISTAKING him for Avi Yemini’s cameraman Pro-Palestinian protesters MISTOOK An Nguyen for my cameraman, then MOBBED him outside the State Library as police stood by and insisted it was ‘fine’.

When the crowd was asked why they'd targeted him, there was no answer, just a chorus of "racist" and "not welcome here". One protester did manage a full sentence, which was to repeat the usual smears about me. Funny how quiet they get when the person they're shouting at isn't standing alone.

Then there was the older gentleman, who insisted his side isn't violent and that "they're just speaking and speaking the truth." His real complaint was money. "You're a moneymaker," he told me. "That's what's driving you. Not justice. Not concern." He went on to say I'm only there "to make trouble so you can make some more money for yourself."

From there he moved on to his favourite subject. "You are on stolen land," he declared. "We stole it from the Aboriginal people." He told us he came to Australia as a refugee and says he was "welcomed by the indigenous people". So the obvious question was put to him: if he truly believes the land is stolen, why stay and add to the theft? He said he's "advocating for Aboriginal people", for those who are "voiceless and powerless", and that he wants "a loving, caring, democratic country". What he never explained was why the rules he applies to everyone else don't apply to him.

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He finished by accusing us of "stirring up hatred" and insisting "it's a multicultural society and we should respect it." As we left, the crowd behind him was still chanting "racist" at a camera crew whose only crime was asking questions.

These people only feel brave in a mob. Every time we hit the streets with proper protection, the shouting stops and the excuses start.

None of this footage exists without my security team, and it costs thousands of dollars every time we go out. If you think this work matters, please give what you can at ProtectAvi.com. Without your support we can't do any of this.