Stop Iran's terror-loving Al-Quds Day in Canada!

Unfortunately, those adherents of seventh century savagery are gearing up for the odious Al-Quds hate-fest march this Saturday in Toronto.

Al Quds Day is a scheme originally dreamt up by the Ayatollah Khomeini and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. It is packaged as a day to show “solidarity” for the Palestinian people.

But it’s really nothing more than an excuse to espouse hatred toward the state of Israel and Jews. It is a fake holiday for the Islamists, right up there with Kwanza and Festivus.

Last year there were calls for the genocide of the Jewish people, a blatant violation of Section 319 of the Criminal Code. Par for the course, the rank-and-file members of the Toronto Police Service stood idly by doing absolutely nothing. Just following to orders, of course…

And passersby on Toronto’s University Avenue that day were doing doubletakes. Because the sight outside the U.S. Consulate was equal parts depressing and disgusting. And this sight likely prompted many Torontonians to ask: “Am I living in Toronto in the 21st century or Tehran circa-1979?”

But the question arises: why?

Why is this anti-Jew hate-fest being tolerated in our dominion? The IRGC is now recognized (finally!) by Canada as a terrorist group. So why is an IRGC-organized hate-fest taking place on Canadian soil? Baffling.

And do you recall what Doug Ford said before he became premier? That under his watch, he would not allow this garbage to take place, at least not on the lawns of Queen’s Park?

Well, they don’t call Dougie Flip Flop Ford for nothing. Because it is taking place under his watch. But again, why? Maybe because Ford, or more appropriately, his handlers, don’t want to alienate the Islamist vote? Pathetic.

Rebel News will have all hands on deck this Saturday March 14th to cover this hateful disgrace.

