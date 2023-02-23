Strengthening the WHO is a gateway to global governance, critics warn

Johanna Geron, Pool Photo via AP

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been seeking to strengthen its mandate since early 2022, claiming it needs to do so in order to adequately prepare for and respond to global health emergencies.

This push has prompted some critics like researcher James Roguski to urge member states to exit the WHO.

His concerns derive from the failures of the COVID-19 pandemic response that saw various nations impose unprecedented, unscientific, and harsh restrictions on their populations — from societal lockdowns that included school closures, to social distancing, testing, masking, and eventually vaccine passports.

The shadowy, unelected bureaucrat-riddled backdoor discussions undertaken by the WHO can be difficult to follow, but Roguski has dedicated his recent life’s work to following the initiatives being put forth by the WHO to its 95 member states.

James Roguski on the WHO's International Health Regulations: "They're not health regulations... They're surveillance regulations... They are literally crossing out dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms." pic.twitter.com/LnGDTQiFKi — Canadian Refusenik 🍁 (@cdnrefusenik) December 29, 2022

Tedros Ghebyriasis, Director General of the WHO, has been steadily trying to move forward with amendments to previously established International Health Regulations (IHR) and create a “Zero Draft” for a new pandemic accord.

Tedros: "Next week, countries will begin negotiations on a 'Zero Draft' of the new Pandemic Accord." Once agreed, this "Accord" will subvert all Nations sovereignty and hand it over to the globalists in the WHO. pic.twitter.com/BzlWDeToVj — David Vance (@DVATW) February 22, 2023

In various places, the WHO attempts to essentially assert itself as the sole authority for directing and coordinating pandemic authority on a global scale, Roguski recites while reading directly from a WHO document.

1/4

Why the WHO's Pandemic Treaty Must Be Stopped by Any Means Necessary‼️



While the media and government remain silent about what's happening,WCH Law and Activism Committee member James Roguski urging people in the world to"rise up"and"say no"to WHO's attempted power grab‼️🙏👇 pic.twitter.com/xgcY1dvr3P — Sophia Dahl (@sophiadahl1) February 16, 2023

As evidenced by the meeting of the global health elites in Berlin, Germany at the World Health Summit in October, much of the discussion centered around future policy and how health is a political choice.

LIVE from #WHS2022: Health is a political choice https://t.co/GOMrE5mSTY — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 18, 2022

There was no roundtable or discussion on acknowledging the global health failures contributing to the rise in excess mortality worldwide or how masking and social distancing have hindered the development of children, for instance.

At his “High level Welcome,”unelected overlord Tedros shares that all cause mortality surpasses COVID deaths by more than double #cdnpolihttps://t.co/wNdapaQfT9 pic.twitter.com/tdoQpQ8fNA — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) May 24, 2022

Tedros himself refused to acknowledge if he would recommend indiscriminate lockdowns again.

EXCLUSIVE!



I ask WHO Director General Tedros if he would ever support devastating lockdowns againpic.twitter.com/BO1vTi0yk4 — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) October 16, 2022

President of the World Health Summit Axel Pries did not want to hear any criticisms and had Rebel News banished from the conference property for merely asking skeptical questions.

The lack of accountability coupled with the elitism of inter-governmental bodies and private actors has prompted everyday citizens to become educated on the discussions and decisions that will affect their families for generations to come. And they’re more cynical than ever.