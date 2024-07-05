New Study Links Ovaries and Brain Function in Women: Another Reason to Halt Gender Transitions in Minors?

E-transfer (Canada):

A new study further debunks the safety of so-called medical transitions, showing a strong link between ovaries and brain function in women.

Could this be another reason to rethink gender transitions for minors? Will activists even care?

Researcher Michelle Mielke looked at MRI results from 1,000 women using data from the Mayo Clinic Study of Aging. She found that women who had their ovaries removed before menopause had less white matter in several brain areas.

Dr. Verna Porter, a neurologist and director at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, broke down the findings.

"The results are interesting because they show a long-term effect of removing ovaries before menopause," said Dr. Porter. "Women who had their ovaries removed before 40 had less white matter integrity, suggesting a higher risk for cognitive problems and dementia. This highlights the importance of ovarian hormones in brain health, especially for keeping white matter intact."

Dr. Porter explained that removing ovaries cuts off the body's main sources of estrogen and testosterone, which protect the brain. "These hormones are crucial for overall brain health, affecting mood, thinking, and brain protection," she said.

This isn't the first study suggesting ovaries are vital for brain health as women age, even though some medical conditions require their removal. Research like this has been around for nearly 20 years, while cosmetic hysterectomies for young people seeking gender affirmation are becoming more common.

A 2007 study found that women who had their ovaries removed before menopause had double the risk of dementia. This raises a big question: Are these "trans kids" being fully informed of the risks when activists push them towards life-changing surgeries?

With the number of transgender children seeking treatment surging, according to Reuters, it’s crucial to think about the long-term effects of these medical procedures.

So, will activists listen to the growing evidence, or will they keep turning a blind eye? Only time will tell.