Sudan's military ruler has extended the country's law on waging war against the state, an offence that already carries life imprisonment or death, to cover support expressed through online and media publishing, according to Sudanese outlets and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said on November 2 that on October 19 Sudan changed Article 51(a) of the 1991 Criminal Act, the "waging war against the state" offence, so that showing support for actions that threaten state security through online or media posts is now illegal. CPJ regional director Sara Qudah said: "Amending this law to include online media puts Sudanese journalists in great danger."

The Sudanese outlet Ayin Network reported on October 29 that the change was made by Temporary Constitutional Decree No. 7 of 2026, issued by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who heads the Transitional Sovereignty Council, and published in Official Gazette supplement 1982 with immediate effect. The decree appends to Article 51(a) the words "including publication via electronic or media outlets". Journalism Pakistan reports the amendment does not introduce the death penalty, which Article 51 already carried, but extends the offence to publishing.

Justice Minister Abdullah Daraf defended the change, saying it concerns support for armed action against the state, including the Rapid Support Forces militia, and does not target journalists. Ayin quoted human rights lawyer Rana Abdel Ghaffar Abdel Rahim as saying the amendment turns media and communication "into instruments for committing a crime punishable by death".

The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate on October 23 rejected the amendment, warning it could push journalists toward self-censorship, and rejected a National Mechanism for Combating Cybercrime that Prime Minister Kamil Idris set up to monitor media and social media content.

CPJ says the armed forces have already used Article 51 to prosecute journalists. The army did not answer its request for comment. No one has been reported charged under the amendment so far.

Al-Burhan took control of Sudan's military council in April 2019 and seized full power in a coup in October 2021, during which state television was taken over, the internet was cut and journalists were detained, according to Reporters Without Borders. He appointed Kamil Idris prime minister in May 2025.

Concerns have previously been raised about Prime Minister Mark Carney's talks with the United Arab Emirates, given that country's reported support for the RSF.