Pro-freedom Iranians celebrate at U.S. Consulate before targeted shooting

On Sunday, March 8, the Iranian community gathered again in front of the U.S. Consulate in downtown Toronto for the “Keep Supporting Iran’s Freedom” rally. The event was organized by the same group that has drawn hundreds of thousands to the streets of Toronto over the past few months.

Just one day earlier, in the same location, pro-regime demonstrators had held a “No Unjust War” rally. Their poster featured an image of Ali Khamenei, praising the leader of a listed terrorist organization, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The atmosphere at that demonstration could not have been more different from Sunday’s rally.

Sunday’s crowd chanted thanks to America and Israel, performed repeated “Trump dances” to “Y.M.C.A.,” and passed hundreds of roses through the group while waving American, Canadian, Israeli and Lion and Sun flags.

“Thank you U.S.A!”



Iranians chanted in front of the U.S. Consulate in Toronto today. 🇮🇷 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VbCETlKXtq — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 9, 2026

As a tribute to the fallen American soldiers who gave their lives in efforts to end the regime in Iran, demonstrators placed portraits of them directly in front of the consulate and surrounded them with flowers.

Iranians left flowers and portraits of the six American soldiers, who gave their lives in the fight to bring down the regime, outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto today — paying tribute to their sacrifice. 🇮🇷 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/OS4MU1SMXO — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 9, 2026

After speeches concluded and the crowd began to disperse, a group that stayed behind to dance suddenly gathered around the police. They danced once more to “Y.M.C.A.” and then broke into chants of “Thank you! Thank you!” directed at Toronto Police. Many officers left carrying bouquets of flowers they had received from demonstrators. This stood in stark contrast to the previous day’s crowd of regime supporters, who had chanted for the deaths of various figures and spread hatred.

Heartwarming: Iranians run up Toronto Police and begin chanting “thank you, thank you!” at the end of their rally in front of the U.S. Consulate. pic.twitter.com/MOjOe2UBGp — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) March 8, 2026

Unfortunately, those who gathered on Sunday did not know that less than 48 hours later, the same location would become the scene of yet another shooting in the spree gripping Toronto since Ali Khamenei’s death. The U.S. Consulate was shot at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

It is no coincidence that the site of these latest anti-regime demonstrations was targeted next—following an Iranian business, a Jewish business, and multiple synagogues hit over the past week. At least it is no coincidence to anyone paying attention. The real question is whether the RCMP is making the same connection. Will they ever enforce the IRGC’s listing as a terrorist entity and remove the estimated 700 IRGC agents operating in Canada? Or will we continue to see an escalation in shootings until someone is hurt?