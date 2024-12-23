2024 in review: The best of Avi Yemini
A year of bold journalism, confrontations and unflinching commitment to truth.
2024 has been a year like no other in my journalistic journey. Once again, I’ve stood firm against the mainstream media, asking the tough questions they refuse to and challenging those in power, no matter the cost.
This year, I’ve worked hard to bring you the real stories — the ones the establishment would rather keep hidden.
From travelling across the vast expanse of the continental United States, talking to Americans about the U.S. election, to exposing the shocking rise in antisemitism back home in Australia, 2024 has been a wild, non-stop ride.
Throughout the year, I confronted various figures, from prime ministers, premiers and other politicians to radical activists attempting to take over our streets and university campuses across the country. Whether it was questioning Jacinta Allan over her failure to keep the Jewish community safe in Melbourne or taking on the Canberra cabal trying to control speech in Australia, I made sure the truth was heard.
Now, more than ever, I need your help to keep telling the stories that matter.
But none of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of my viewers.
The growing costs—whether building my state-of-the-art studio, managing security, or fighting off legal battles—are real, and I can’t do this without you.
And, believe me, the threats are getting more and more real every day.
As we head into 2025, I’m asking for your continued support. If you believe in the journalism I bring and want to see more, please use the donation form below to chip in—any amount helps (thank you!).
Avi Yemini
Chief Australian Correspondent
Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.https://followavi.com/
