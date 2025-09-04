Supreme Court ruling favours partial Indigenous ownership of Ontario beach over 170-year dispute

Canada's top court returned Sauble Beach land to Saugeen First Nation, dismissing appeals by landowners, the Town of South Bruce Peninsula, and the province without providing a reason.

After a lengthy dispute, Saugeen First Nation said it is “both proud and grateful” to celebrate the “historic vindication” of its treaty rights.

“Generations of Saugeen people have fought tirelessly against all odds to protect and preserve this deeply important area at the heart of our traditional territory,” Saugeen Chief Conrad Ritchie told the Canadian Press.

In April 2023, Ontario Superior Court Justice Susan Vella declared a 2.4-kilometre stretch of Sauble Beach, from the Sauble Beach sign at Main Street to north of 6th Street North, as part of Saugeen First Nation's reserve.

Ontario's Court of Appeal upheld that decision, stating a section of the South Bruce Peninsula coastline was incorrectly surveyed 170 years ago.

This valuable First Nation fishing ground on Bruce Peninsula was surrendered in 1854 under Treaty 72, excluding reserves, to facilitate a free trade agreement with the U.S. for lumber.

“It is beyond controversy that Saugeen wanted to preserve as much of the east coast of Lake Huron as possible to allow them to continue with their important fishing activities, which benefited from the beach, part of which is now known as Sauble Beach,” Vella wrote in 2023.

Yesterday, South Bruce Peninsula declared Saugeen First Nations as the “owner of the sand beach between Main Street and 7th Street North,” completing phase one of the land claim.

The beach section, from 7th Street North to Groves Point, and the community itself, will retain the name Sauble Beach, with the reserve portion named “Sagueen Beach.”

Beachgoers were surprised and dismayed by the name change, though town officials reassured the region “… continues to be a vibrant and bustling business, residential, and tourism friendly community.”

Mayor Jay Kirkland announced the council's goal to strengthen ties with Saugeen First Nation. He did not comment on the August 28 ruling.

The town anticipates a federal survey to formally set the reserve's eastern and northern boundaries, as clarified in the 2023 decision.

On the suit, Ritchie expressed “disappointment” that it progressed so far in an August 28 statement.

Litigation first began in 1990, with support from the federal government. It was opposed by Ontario, the municipality and private landowners.

“We appreciate that the federal government supported our claim,” Ritchie said, “and look forward to working closely with them and all our other government partners and neighbours on keeping Saugeen Beach a special place for everyone.”

After unsuccessful challenges, the town paid Saugeen First Nation $1.67 million and Canada $467,000 in legal costs. The federal government and Ontario were also ordered to pay Saugeen First Nation $322,000 and $1.28 million, respectively, in costs.

Phase two of the claim, seeking compensation for Sauble Beach residents, businesses, and ratepayers from the Crown, is expected to begin next year.

