The City of Surrey has declared December 2026 “Christian Heritage Month,” after two residents asked the city to recognize the faith behind Christmas.

Mayor Doug McCallum signed the proclamation weeks after winning a fifth term in October’s municipal election.

The proclamation recognizes that Christian “individuals, congregations, schools, charities and community organizations have contributed to Surrey through education, health care, social services, the arts, volunteerism and care for neighbours.” It also notes that December includes Advent and Christmas, “seasons associated with music, generosity, charitable service, family gatherings and longstanding community traditions.”

Judi Vankevich, known as The Manners Lady and founder of the Canadian Civility Project, was one of the two residents who asked for it.

“It’s a natural time to celebrate because it’s Christmas, but so many Christians don’t even know our own history,” she told me. “We can’t even explain what a Christian is.”

“So my vision for this is that churches will get outside of the four walls of their church and celebrate our faith in public.”

She pointed to the crowds other communities draw in public.

“The Punjabis have 800,000 people in their street for their Vaisakhi festival. The Chinese have a festival for Chinese New Year. The Muslims have a festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds with 40,000 people,” she said.

“But where are the Christians? Usually our beautiful celebrations are inside the four walls of the church, and I talked to over 25 Muslim and Punjabi people in the last month and not one has ever been invited inside the walls of our church.”

Businessman Amar Singh, a Sikh who grew up attending Catholic school in India, also asked for the proclamation.

“Declaring December as Christian Heritage Month is very important as it shows Christianity outside the walls of the church,” Singh told me. “This proclamation honours historical and cultural roots, as December is the month which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.”

He said the month recognizes “the role Christianity played in establishing schools, hospitals, charities focused on service, justice and compassion,” and that “it provides an identity for Christians and generations to come.”

Surrey isn’t the first city to do this.

Toronto city council voted in November 2024 to proclaim December Christian Heritage Month. Cities including Brampton, Red Deer, Fort Saskatchewan and Nanaimo have previously done the same.