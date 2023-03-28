Surviving the politicized pandemic: An interview with Dr. Robert Malone

Despite his contributions to the development of the technology that underpins the COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Malone has been maligned by those who disagree with his views on the pandemic and the vaccine.

The terms disinformation and misinformation have been weaponized throughout the pandemic, and Dr. Malone is a prime example of someone who has been unfairly targeted.

He has a master's in science and a medical degree, and he knows more about the technology he helped create than the entire press corps combined. Yet, he has been labelled a disinformation man by those who disagree with his views.

Despite the unfair treatment he has received, Dr. Malone has remained steadfast in his commitment to educating the public about the virus and the vaccines. Recently, he testified before the Texas Senate, offering his expertise to help shape public policy to prevent another crisis like the one caused by COVID-19.

Dr. Malone's journey with mRNA technology began during his graduate school days at the Salk Institute in the late 1980s. He joined a startup company called Viscount Boy in California, where he worked on improving the utility of retrovirus gene therapy technology. To do this, he had to develop methods for working with RNA, which is the genome of retroviruses.

Dr. Malone realized that RNA could be used as a gene therapy medicine, which was considered to be radical and unfeasible at the time. He proposed that the leading use of RNA technology would be for vaccines because it could produce a small amount of protein that could provoke an immune response.

Despite his expertise and groundbreaking work in mRNA technology, Dr. Malone has been branded a conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer by some. However, his views are not anti-vaccine, but rather pro-vaccine safety. He believes that the vaccines have been rushed to market, and the long-term effects are not yet known.

Dr. Malone has also expressed concern about the politicization of the pandemic response and how this has influenced the public's perception of the vaccines. He believes that this has caused a significant loss of trust in public health officials and the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Malone is not alone in his concerns. Many scientists and medical professionals have also voiced their apprehension about the vaccines' safety and efficacy, particularly in light of the emerging variants. His views may be controversial, but they are not without merit.

It is time to stop vilifying those who disagree with the mainstream narrative and start listening to all viewpoints.