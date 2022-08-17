Suspected serial killer doc's alleged murders originally deemed COVID-related deaths

The Canadian Press / ﻿Ryan Remiorz

Dr. Brian Nadler was arrested Wednesday. He was granted bail on the prior murder charge in July 2021 for the alleged killing of 89-year-old Albert Poidinger.

The three new charges stem from the deaths of 80-year-old Claire Briere of Rigaud, Que., 79-year-old Lorraine Lalande and 93-year-old Judith Lungulescu from the Hawkesbury, Ontario region.

The cluster of deaths had first been attributed to a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility that was declared on March 25, 2021. The suspicious deaths were reported to police by the hospital.

Previous reporting by CBC News indicated that “Medications used to treat COVID-19 patients at an eastern Ontario hospital are part of the murder investigation into Dr. Brian Nadler”.

At the time of his March 2021 arrest, Nadler has been licensed to work in Ontario for a year under a restricted licence with direct supervision of a senior experienced doctor. He was a resident at the University of Saskatchewan’s medical school from 2014 to 2018 before training at the University of Nevada in geriatric medicine. After his initial charge, Nadler's licence to practice medicine was suspended.

A report in the Toronto Star states that Nadler had at least two professional conduct charges against him in Saskatchewan, one involving record keeping and the other for allegedly calling a female colleague a “bitch” and telling someone that he “felt like slapping” that colleague.

On March 17, 2021, a Twitter account with Nadler’s name and photo sent a tweet to actor Ryan Reynolds, warning about the virus (archived tweet here).