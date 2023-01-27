Suspected terrorist kills Catholic sexton, wounds priest in machete attack on Spanish churches

AP Photo/Juan Carlos Toro

A Catholic sexton was killed and several other people, including a priest, were wounded when a Moroccan man attacked two churches in Spain on Wednesday night in what police are describing as a suspected terrorist attack.

According to Spanish police, a 25-year-old man who was set for deportation allegedly stormed into two Catholic churches in Algeciras, Spain armed with a machete shouting “death to Christians” and “Allah is great.”

Diego Valencia, the sexton of one of the churches, Nuestra Señora de La Palma, was killed while attempting to escape the attack, and one of the priests injured, Antonio Rodriguez, is expected to make a quick recovery, AP reported.

The public prosecutor’s office declared the attack as “presumably terrorist,” and local media has reported that the suspect was being monitored by Spanish counter-terrorism police over suspected ties to unspecified terrorist groups.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez offered his condolences to those impacted by the attack, and the mayor of Algeciras, José Ignacio Landaluce, expressed his shock over the incident, saying “Algeciras has always been a city where concord and tolerance reign, despite incidents like this that create an image that does not correspond to reality.”

Santiago Abascal, leader of the Spanish political party Vox, used the attack to criticize Spain’s immigration policies, saying that “the human trafficking mafias and the politicians who open their borders and shower them with subsidies cannot hide their responsibility.”

“He entered Spain illegally, he had an expulsion order, he was under surveillance for jihadism, he was a squatter. How many will there be like him in Spain? The human trafficking mafias and the politicians who open their borders and shower them with subsidies cannot hide their responsibility,” said Abascal.

He also tweeted that “Spain cannot tolerate Islamism advancing on our soil.”

Entró ilegalmente en España, tenía una orden de expulsión, estaba vigilado por yihadismo, era okupa.



¿Cuántos habrá como él en España?



Las mafias de tráfico de personas y los políticos que les abren las fronteras y los riegan a subvenciones no pueden ocultar su responsabilidad. https://t.co/7fqSYwB95L — Santiago Abascal 🇪🇸 (@Santi_ABASCAL) January 26, 2023