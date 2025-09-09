Sussex music festival celebrates freedom-minded families against state indoctrination

*Article written by Rebel News staff

HOPE Sussex Community is a group that hosts an annual Freedom Music Festival, with 2025 marking the fourth year of the event.

Founded amidst the backdrop of COVID-19 chaos in July 2021, its organizers aim to create “a flourishing autonomous community, whose ethos of truth, trust and liberty, would free us from the bonds of a malevolent State, intent on imposing ever tighter control over us all.”

An entirely volunteer-led organization, HOPE Sussex also holds festivals in summer and winter, along with talks workshops and conscious events in addition to its musical festival.

Rebel News U.K. reporter Emma Dunwell attended this year's music festival, which is built on the premise of homeschooling and helping kids grow in a community free from the indoctrination of the state that many children are facing.

“This year's better than ever,” said Joe Taylor, a photographer at the event who has been there since the beginning.

“I just like the ethos of it,” added Trevor John, whose band performed at the event. “I've been performing at HOPE for a few years now, I've come for all sorts of events, done comedy events,” he said, praising its volunteer organizers Katy-Jo Murfin and Sadie Single. “I think they're doing really good work.”

“Primarily, we're a hub for home educating families to come and be in communities,” explains Single.

And while attendees are all likeminded, open and honest discussions play an important part in the event given its focus on truth and freedom of speech.

“We all come here with love and openness,” said Rebel's Emma Dunwell after the multiday event wrapped up. “It's been a fantastic time, and I hope you might consider coming down one day.”