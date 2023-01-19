Suzuki Foundation joins the war on the gas kitchen stove
The Canadian green charity jumped on the anti 'fossil gas' stove bandwagon, citing the same debunked study reported in mainstream media outlets about gas stoves contributing to 13% of all childhood asthma cases.
Suzuki Foundation joins the war on your stove.https://t.co/t1qqtBnQUz— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) January 19, 2023
The link between the juvenile respiratory issue and natural gas cooking appliances was first reported by Bloomberg after a Biden health official floated a gas stove ban, citing a flawed analysis of household pollutants.
A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves as concerns about indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma rise, Bloomberg has reported https://t.co/NbgCM3U2fm— CNN (@CNN) January 10, 2023
However, the authors of the original study admit they drew no causation determination between gas stoves and childhood asthma.
So, about that recent controversial study linking #gasstoves to childhood asthma...— Steve Everley (@saeverley) January 13, 2023
A lead author now says the study "does not assume or estimate a causal relationship" between childhood asthma and natural gas stoves. https://t.co/OpudG2ebiP pic.twitter.com/NRcw17uqTc
The Washington Free Beacon noted the Rocky Mountain Institute, the loudest pushers of the flawed December 2022 study as evidence of the secret harms of reliable and clean fossil fuels, had partnered with the Chinese government to end fossil fuels.
Wanna know where the push to ban natural gas stoves is coming from? The land of COVID......https://t.co/6wyhCDpPyR— Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) January 16, 2023
Though those on the left are now writing off the threat of a ban on gas stoves, NY Governor Kathy Hochul has said she would support a ban on natural gas furnaces and stoves in new home construction.
Hochul [D-NY] schemes to ban sales of gas stoves https://t.co/AWuIY0WLqL— Georgia Log Cabin (@GeorgiaLogCabin) January 14, 2023
CBC has mused about banning gas stoves since at least 2019.
Ironically, a major cause of respiratory illness and death in the developing world is the lack of access to natural gas for home heating and cooking, with people resorting to open-burning wood and animal dung inside their homes.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
