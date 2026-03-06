Swastikas spray-painted on three Jewish businesses in Montreal

In the early hours of the morning, three Jewish-owned businesses in Montreal’s Ville Saint-Laurent borough woke up to a disturbing scene. Around 2 a.m., a pharmacy, a kosher pizza restaurant, and a butcher shop were vandalized with swastikas painted across their windows — a symbol widely associated with hatred toward Jews.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions following recent U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran, and against the backdrop of a rise in antisemitic incidents in Montreal since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

In recent months, Jewish schools have been shot at, Molotov cocktails have been thrown at synagogues and community centres, and numerous threats have been reported.

Surveillance footage obtained from the targeted pharmacy appears to show a suspect carrying out the vandalism during the night.

The pharmacy owner described the moment staff discovered the damage the following morning.

“We woke up this morning and received the video showing the front of the pharmacy with swastikas painted on each of the windows. So this is a hate crime,” the owner said. “We have already called the police… they gave us an event number and they will continue the investigation.”

The business owner explained that the store may have been singled out because of a mezuzah placed at the entrance.

“It’s simple because at the entrance of our pharmacy there is what we call a mezuzah, which identifies us as people of the Jewish faith… so it’s very easy to identify.”

Another nearby business owner, who agreed to speak anonymously, said such incidents are unfortunately not new. “It’s the third or fourth time, so we’re a bit used to it,” the owner said. “I think it’s just intimidation… but it won’t do anything to us.”

A woman visiting a family member who works at the pizza restaurant said the vandalism left many shaken. “I just find it very disturbing that you go into work, everything is fine, and for some unknown reason somebody decides to put a swastika on your window,” she said.

According to her, the motive appears clear. “The only reason is because they’re Jewish-owned businesses and it’s anti-Semitism.”

Despite the vandalism, members of the local Jewish community say they remain determined not to be intimidated. “It’s not going to install fear in us,” she added. “We’re just going to get stronger and more united.”