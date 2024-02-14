Swedish prisons struggle with rising violence

According to data from the Correctional Service, incidents of threats and violence within prisons have reached their highest levels in recent years. There were 1,333 reported cases of violence between inmates last year, compared to 1,198 in 2022 and 1,242 in 2021. Additionally, there were 2,354 instances of threats and violence directed towards prison staff last year, marking an increase from 1,962 and 1,744 cases in the two preceding years.