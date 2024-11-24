Sydney man charged after attempting to flee over anti-Israel rampage

Mohammed Farhat, 20, was arrested early on Monday morning while attempting to leave the country after allegedly defacing multiple cars and buildings with anti-Israel graffiti in Woollahra, a well-known Jewish neighbourhood in Sydney's east.

Farhat, who reportedly has a Hezbollah tattoo on his neck, was booked on a flight to Thailand when NSW Police made the dramatic arrest at 3:50am. He has been charged with 21 offences, including 14 counts of damaging property, three counts of entering a building with intent to commit an indictable offence, and one count of behaving in an offensive manner.

EXCLUSIVE: A 20-yr-old with a Hezbollah tattoo on his neck has been charged over the antisemitic rampage in Sydney's east. He was nabbed trying to leave the country to fly to Thailand. Details here and on my show at 8pm.https://t.co/WIAUgnJb7N — Sharri Markson (@SharriMarkson) November 25, 2024

The incident occurred on Thursday at around 12:30am, when at least two individuals defaced almost a dozen cars and homes in the area with anti-Israel messages, including the phrase "f**k Israel". One vehicle was set on fire and completely destroyed, and popular restaurant Chiswick was also targeted with graffiti. The total damage from the vandalism has been estimated at more than $100,000.

NSW Police launched Strike Force Mylor to investigate the attacks, with officers initially searching for two masked individuals who fled the scene. In a release, police included a photograph of Farhat, who was pictured in a grey tracksuit with an officer beside him holding a neck pillow.

A man has been arrested and charged after 10 vehicles and buildings were damaged in an antisemitic attack on Woollahra in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.



The total estimated damage, allegedly including arson and graffiti is believed to be in excess of $70,000.



Police arrested a man… pic.twitter.com/sgXS5R1NHC — Daniel (@VoteLewko) November 25, 2024

NSW Premier Chris Minns expressed concern over the growing number of anti-Israel incidents in the Jewish community. Speaking outside Emanuel Synagogue, Minns stressed that no one should face attacks due to their religion or race.

"I know that members of the Jewish community since the horrifying terrorist attacks on October 7 have felt unsafe in their own town and I’m deeply sorry for that," Minns said.

The Premier vowed that the NSW government would not tolerate acts of hate and violence.

"We are taking these violent criminal acts very seriously," Minns said. "They are motivated by hate, they are hateful acts on members of our community, and this police force is working incredibly hard to track down those responsible. None of this will be tolerated in 2024 in Sydney."

