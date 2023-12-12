Sydney Mardi Gras votes to end police 'decency inspections' deal

Roughly two-thirds of members approved a motion to tear up the Mardi Gras Police Accord at the Sydney Pride festival's annual general meeting on Saturday.

This accord, established in 2014 after allegations of police brutality, permitted officers to conduct visual inspections to ensure public decency compliance.

Queer community group Pride in Protest, a vocal advocate for ending the accord, welcomed the decision, while some members of the public expressed concern on social media that it could lead to more incidents of indecent exposure.

A Mardi Gras spokesperson clarified that the inspections were general walk-throughs, not individual searches, aimed at upholding legal guidelines.

The decision comes amid increased scrutiny of police conduct and a perceived defensive stance from law enforcement during the inquiry.

Additional proposals, including condemning the NSW Police drug dog program and uninviting unsupportive politicians from the 2024 parade, were also successful at the AGM.

The rejection of corporate partnerships and a call for Mardi Gras to return to its anti-establishment roots were, however, voted down. The Board will now deliberate on these decisions, leaving uncertainty about their implementation before the next year's Mardi Gras.