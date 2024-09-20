Sydney Uni Vice-Chancellor finally apologises for vile antisemitism

The vice-chancellor of the University of Sydney, Mark Scott, has publicly apologised for the cruel antisemitism experienced by Jewish students, staff and alumni during a lengthy anti-Israel encampment protest on campus.

Addressing a Senate inquiry into campus antisemitism, Scott acknowledged the university's failure to protect Jewish members of its community during the protests, which lasted eight weeks.

"It is unacceptable that Jewish students felt unsafe during this time," he said, adding, "We failed to meet our responsibilities to staff and students."

The @Sydney_Uni student council just casually chanting the Palestinian death chant ‘from the river to the sea’ that calls for genocide.



These gremlins should be banned from Campus



Gross 🤢 utterly gross pic.twitter.com/fGaQdMWHoz — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) October 8, 2023

Scott admitted that the university’s response fell short of community expectations, particularly in how it handled the encampments that occupied the campus quadrangle.

"This was a difficult period for the university," he said, emphasising that more communication should have occurred with the Jewish community before ending the protest.

Opposition education spokeswoman Sarah Henderson criticised Scott’s leadership, questioning why the encampments were not dismantled sooner.

Pro terrorist student protest spreads to Australia



Students for Palestine started an occupation of Sydney University in Australia.



Source: visegrad24 pic.twitter.com/r3L1T7uln3 — Brian BJ (@iamBrianBJ) April 23, 2024

Zachary Morris, vice-president of the Australasian Union of Jewish Students, labelled the University of Sydney as “one of the worst places to be a Jewish student.”

Alon Cassuto, CEO of the Zionist Federation of Australia, called for a national model to monitor discrimination at universities, citing inadequate enforcement of anti-discrimination policies.

Woman wearing an Israeli scarf walks around Sydney University campus asking students if they want Peace between Israel and Palestine.



Not a single one calls for peace.



“We haven’t been able to find a single person here who said they want peace.”



Video: Freya.Leach Instagram pic.twitter.com/XKTrVrxRdr — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 28, 2024

Matthew Brown, deputy chief executive of the Group of Eight universities, defended the balance between free speech and social cohesion, but noted the growing radicalisation of young people.