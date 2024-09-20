Sydney Uni Vice-Chancellor finally apologises for vile antisemitism

Jewish students and staff faced an 'unacceptable' atmosphere during an eight-week anti-Israel protest at the University of Sydney.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 20, 2024
  • News
The vice-chancellor of the University of Sydney, Mark Scott, has publicly apologised for the cruel antisemitism experienced by Jewish students, staff and alumni during a lengthy anti-Israel encampment protest on campus.  

Addressing a Senate inquiry into campus antisemitism, Scott acknowledged the university's failure to protect Jewish members of its community during the protests, which lasted eight weeks.

"It is unacceptable that Jewish students felt unsafe during this time," he said, adding, "We failed to meet our responsibilities to staff and students."  

Scott admitted that the university’s response fell short of community expectations, particularly in how it handled the encampments that occupied the campus quadrangle.

"This was a difficult period for the university," he said, emphasising that more communication should have occurred with the Jewish community before ending the protest.  

Opposition education spokeswoman Sarah Henderson criticised Scott’s leadership, questioning why the encampments were not dismantled sooner.  

Zachary Morris, vice-president of the Australasian Union of Jewish Students, labelled the University of Sydney as “one of the worst places to be a Jewish student.”  

Alon Cassuto, CEO of the Zionist Federation of Australia, called for a national model to monitor discrimination at universities, citing inadequate enforcement of anti-discrimination policies.  

Matthew Brown, deputy chief executive of the Group of Eight universities, defended the balance between free speech and social cohesion, but noted the growing radicalisation of young people.

Australia news Antisemitism nsw Sydney
