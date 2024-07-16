Talent agency drops Tenacious D star over shocking Trump comment

Tenacious D's Kyle Gass has been dropped by his talent agency following controversial comments made about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

During a Sydney performance on Sunday, the 64-year-old Gass shocked the audience when he expressed regret that Trump's would-be assassin had missed. His bandmate, Jack Black, had presented him with a birthday cake, prompting Gass to quip, “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

If you supported the deportation of @KTHopkins from Australia over a non-violent Covid joke, then surely you think it’s time to kick out these extremists joking about assassinating Trump on Australian soil



pic.twitter.com/kUKsPm9Mac — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 16, 2024

Greene Talent confirmed that they no longer represent Gass. This announcement came shortly after Jack Black, 54, revealed that Tenacious D's tour and all related creative projects were cancelled.

Gass made the contentious remarks while celebrating his 64th birthday on stage. The audience reacted with a mix of cheers and a few disappointed murmurs.

Jack Black, best known for his role in "School of Rock," issued a statement expressing his shock and condemning Gass's comments.

BREAKING: Jack Black 'blindsided' by bandmate Kyle Gass' Trump shooting comment, cancels Tenacious D tour, and hold all future creative plans pic.twitter.com/7rGpF8GeG6 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 16, 2024

"I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," Black wrote. "After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

Gass also apologised on Tuesday, acknowledging his mistake.

"The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don't condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone," he wrote. "What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment. I profoundly apologise to those I've let down and truly regret any pain I've caused."

There is no place in Australia for those who wish for the assassination of others. pic.twitter.com/wuvgQxeeDS — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) July 16, 2024

Black's reaction comes just a month after he spoke at a high-profile fundraiser for President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, where he stressed the 'stakes for democracy.'

The event, attended by stars like Barack Obama, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Barbra Streisand, raised over $30 million.

Tenacious D’s "Spicy Meatball Tour," which began in May and was set to conclude on July 26, 2024, has been abruptly halted due to the controversy.