Tamara Lich, Chris Barber should not be punished for role in Freedom Convoy, lawyer says

On October 7th or 8th, the sentencing ruling will be issued for Chris Barber and Tamara Lich, two "spiritual leaders" of the 2022 Trucker Convoy in Ottawa. Surprisingly, both were convicted despite weak evidence, with the trial seemingly focused on the convoy rather than individual actions.

The Crown seeks eight years for Barber and seven for Lich, also attempting to seize Barber's truck, which is his family's livelihood. The case is seen as a political show trial, with mischief charges for peaceful protest typically avoiding jail time or criminal records, unlike the lenient sentences for left-wing protests involving non-violent disruptions.

John Carpay, leader of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), which is raising funds for Barber's legal defense, pointed out the inconsistency within Canadian law enforcement.

Carpay suggested that police seem to prioritize the cause being promoted over the actual conduct, highlighting the different approaches taken towards anti-lockdown protests compared to anti-racism protests in 2020. As an example of this bias, he mentioned that no charges were filed when Indigenous protesters toppled a Queen Victoria statue in 2021.

At the sentencing hearing, prosecutors presented "victim impact statements" not from Lich or Barber's supposed victims, but from other lawsuits, including an affidavit by Paul Champ, a lawyer in a class-action suit against the truckers. The judge challenged this unethical practice, but prosecutor Siobhan Wetsher refused to back down.

The 50-day trial has seen Judge Heather Perkins-McMay criticized for frequent interruptions, jokes, and appearing to enjoy the spotlight, raising concerns about her impartiality and trial prolongation.

Carpay and others contend that neither Barber nor Lich should receive custodial sentences. They argue that legal precedent supports this, given that both are law-abiding citizens with no prior criminal records who actively worked to de-escalate violence and cooperated with police, despite the severe demands of the situation.

Lich plans to appeal the verdict, extending the legal proceedings into 2026.

Rebel News has been a steadfast supporter of Lich, covering her security, travel, and hotel expenses. Donations are encouraged at ProtectTamara.com to help offset these costs.