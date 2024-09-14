Tamara Lich's lawyer Lawrence Greenspon speaks on the trial's conclusion

Here it is, finally over the trial of Tamara Lich. Of course, it's not over till it's over. The trial part is over. 47 days of hearings over the course of a full year, all of this two and a half years from the trucker convoy. So that's done. But the judge says she'll need till November 26th just to review the case.

On November 26th, she'll tell the lawyers when she expects she'll have the written ruling done. Could be into 2025, I don't know. This judge is very busy. She says she can't just take time off to write it. She's running other trials too, which goes to the extreme amount of resources the government has poured into this.

Lawrence Greenspon, Lich's defence lawyer, said, "The only thing overwhelming in this case was not the legal validity of it or the seriousness of the offence, but the money the government threw at it."

This was an abuse of trial, there's no two ways about it. The phrase 'the process is the punishment' comes to mind. 47 days of hearings over the course of a year, that's a punishment in itself. So Tamara Lich has already done 49 days in jail for a mischief charge. I think that's unprecedented in Canadian history, to have 49 days of pretrial custody before even being convicted.

I think she'll be acquitted, by the way. But she still had the massive punishment of coming to Ottawa for this trial. And I think it did not serve the public, and I think it's clearly a vendetta. The weird thing about this vendetta is that although Justin Trudeau certainly was at the center of the national crackdown against Covid protesters and dissenters, he invoked the Emergencies Act illegally, for example, this prosecution is not a federal prosecution.

These are provincial government prosecutors. That is, Doug Ford and his attorney general made the decision to allocate these overwhelming resources to it. If it weren't for the crowd funds of hundreds of ordinary Canadians, there's no way that Tamara Lich would have stood a chance.

I think, as Lawrence Greenspon said, in Canada, we like to think of ourselves as liberal and freedom-loving, but we seem to smash dissidents and it takes us years to realize that. Rebel News has covered this trial every single day. Not just myself, but my colleagues Robert Kraychick, Sheila Gunn Reid, David Menzies and others have, and that's just this trial.

Rebel News has really been part of this movement. We ourselves didn't engage in any blockades, but we were the journalists of record for the trucker convoy. We embedded our journalists in the convoy. Two of our reporters, Alexis Lavoie and Lincoln Jay, worked 23 days straight here in Ottawa in frosty weather documenting. Because if we didn't, who would have told the story?

I'm going to leave you with what I think was an outstanding scrum by Lawrence Greenspon. We'll play the whole thing, including the two

clips I just referenced here. I've gotten to know him a little bit over the course of this trial, and I think he was an outstanding lawyer who truly believes in freedom of speech.

I told him that if I am ever, God forbid, arrested myself, I want him to be my lawyer. In fact, we've gotten his help with other Rebel News cases, including attacks on Alexa Lavoie and David Menzies. So, one of the things that I've enjoyed is getting to know the Freedom team that's been behind Tamara Lich and hopefully will help us fight for civil liberties in the years ahead.

Watch this scrum above, which I thought was very educational, by Lawrence Greenspon, Lich's lead lawyer.