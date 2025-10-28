Tamara Lich’s lawyer dismisses claims of political influence by Crown

Freedom Convoy lawyer Lawrence Greenspon dismissed claims of political influence in the country’s longest ever mischief trial, which sentenced his client, Tamara Lich, to a year of house arrest.

“Everyone says, oh, it’s political,” Greenspon told the National Post. “I just don’t see that connection and I never have.”

However, he wonders why the Crown aggressively pursued Lich and Barber for 40 days, given more serious cases are being dismissed due to court delays.

Lich’s lawyer, a Jewish man with family that died in the Holocaust, was asked if the government's response to anti-Israel protests, compared to the trucker convoy, shows a double standard.

“Yes, it’s a double standard,” he said, suggesting it might be due to the disparity in Muslim (1.1 million) and Jewish (250,000) populations in Canada.

Greenspon criticized the Trudeau government's "complete abuse of power" in invoking the Emergencies Act, which Judge Richard Mosley found unnecessary. He believes the government's appeal will fail, arguing the peaceful 2022 protests, unlike the severe violence of the 1970s, did not warrant the Act's use.

The freedom-oriented lawyer reiterates, “But is there a double standard in the way that Tamara Lich and Chris [Barber] were treated versus how the pro-Palestinian protesters with hate messages are being treated? For sure.”

On October 7, Ontario Court Justice Heather Perkins-McVey sentenced Lich and Barber to conditional sentences for their roles in the 2022 Freedom Convoy. Found guilty of mischief, both received a year of house arrest followed by six months under curfew, avoiding further jail time.

Greenspon, noted that in 45 years, Crown and defence have "never been so far apart on sentencing" in the Freedom Convoy cases. Crown sought seven years for Lich and eight for Barber, while defence requested absolute discharges.

He and his client are considering appealing her conviction; their decision is due within 30 days of sentencing.

Greenspon believes an acquittal would signal to authorities nationwide that peaceful, non-violent, non-hateful demonstrations should be allowed to continue without criminalization.

He argued that criminalizing the non-violent trucker protests was unnecessary, citing Tamara's repeated calls for peaceful, lawful demonstrations and reporting any improper or illegal activities.

Greenspon noted Lich had publicly condemned "F*** Trudeau" signs due to the Prime Minister's children, a condemnation not seen for anti-Israel protesters displaying Hamas flags or chanting "from the river to the sea," which he interprets as a call to eliminate Israelis.

Greenspon also noted, “the truckers were invited into the [Ottawa] core and told where to park.” This contrasts with anti-Israel protesters surrounding a synagogue or protesting outside a Jewish seniors' home.