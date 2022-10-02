The backlash to the City of Toronto's pro-COVID vaccine ads proves people are fed up

The campaign is straight from a 'propaganda playbook, with manipulative tactics, fear campaigns targeted at parents who were suffering the unfounded fears that have been pushed on them by the mainstream media and the government,' says Tamara Ugolini.

  By Rebel News
  • October 02, 2022

On last Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, the City of Toronto somehow thought it would be a jolly good idea to launch a propaganda campaign that depicted unvaxxed children as so many unclean mini-Typhoid Marys. It was a shameful disgrace. And Tamara Ugolini had a few things to say on this latest and grotesque stillborn COVID-19 indoctrination campaign that was funded by the taxpayer.

"The whole thing is just straight from a propaganda playbook, with manipulative tactics, fear campaigns targeted at parents who were suffering the unfounded fears that have been pushed on them by the mainstream media and the government... To suffer from such severe hypochondria that they would just run out and get every next injection that the government recommended on their children, regardless of the risk vs. benefit calculation or trying to have that adequate informed consent, because they were terrified into submission," Tamara said. 

This is only a clip of Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, a weekly show where David Menzies speaks directly with Rebel reporters about the biggest stories of the week. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

Ontario Canada Toronto COVID Vaccines
  By Rebel News

