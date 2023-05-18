Target grapples with rising tide of organized retail theft, announces significant losses

AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File

Target, the retail giant, is reeling from substantial losses, with organized retail theft emerging as a major contributor. CFO Michael Fiddelke, in a recent earnings call, shed light on 'retail shrink' - a term encompassing loss from theft, accidents, accounting errors, and more.

Expected to slash profitability by a striking additional $500 million compared to last year, Fiddelke indicated that "theft and organized retail crime" are "increasingly important drivers of the issue". To combat this, Target is being compelled to invest significantly in strategies to safeguard its stores, guests, and team.

“This is a burning issue, not exclusive to Target but resonating across the entire retail industry. It impacts product availability and convenience of shopping. What concerns me the most is the potential danger it poses to our team and our guests," voiced CEO Brian Cornell during the earnings call. "We’re advocating for public policy alterations to address these burgeoning issues in retail, marked by theft and organized retail crime."

Last year saw the National Retail Federation and the United States Chamber of Commerce rallying industry leaders to support laws aimed at bolstering federal resources for combating organized retail crime, the Daily Wire reported.

A report from the National Retail Federation revealed that the average operation manages to offload $250,000 in stolen merchandise before law enforcement steps in, while a typical 'booster' associated with a criminal network pilfers $5,000 prior to their arrest. Crime networks, the trade association highlights, have become increasingly audacious and violent in their tactics over the past couple of years, resorting to methods such as smash-and-grab heists and threats of violence against store personnel and customers.

Six months ago, Target acknowledged that organized retail theft had led to a financial loss of $400 million, signaling that the issue seems to be exacerbating.

“It's an unfortunate reality that violent incidents are on the rise at our stores and across the retail industry at large," added Cornell. "Stolen products are, quite simply, no longer available to our guests who rely on them. If left unaddressed, theft and organized retail crime can erode the communities we are proud to be a part of. As we strive to tackle this problem, the safety of our guests and team members remains our top priority."

Cornell announced that Target would be installing protective fixtures and modifying the assortment of products in impacted stores. “Our stores are job creators, serve local shoppers, and act as vital hubs in communities nationwide. We are committed to doing everything within our power to keep our doors open," he stated.