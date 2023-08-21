Taxpayer-funded demon ceremony at The Walker Art Center stirs public outrage

Tamar Ettun

A Minneapolis arts and culture center has faced criticism for advertising an event that invites families to take part in a “ceremony to summon and befriend” a demon of their preference.

The Walker Art Center hosted a family-focused pagan ritual last weekend, according to a report by Alpha News. The event featured a performance known as "Lilit the Empathic Demon."

The Walker Art Center has received millions of dollars in taxpayer funds through Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.https://t.co/F74SETGTJL pic.twitter.com/8Hdx6eFNIU — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) August 11, 2023

The description of the event on the organization's website states:

“Demons have a bad reputation, but maybe we’re just not very good at getting to know them.”

The event showcased an artist named Tamar Ettun, who purports to design “demon traps.”

“Families are invited to create a vessel to trap the demon that knows them best — perhaps the ‘demon of overthinking’ — and then participate in a playful ceremony to summon and befriend their demon,” the description states.

“After designing your trap, Lilit the Empathic Demon will come from the dark side of the moon to lead you in locating your feelings using ancient Babylonian techniques,” the description further claims, adding “This collective and playful demon summoning session will conclude with a somatic movement meditation, designed to help you befriend your shadows.”

The report highlights how the Art Center “received millions of dollars in taxpayer funds through Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, which routinely funds projects with a left-wing agenda.”